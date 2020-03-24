Boosie Badazz Takes Quarantine and Chill to the Next Level [Watch]

Boosie Badazz is taking fool advantage of his social distance time at home as he dubbed today “Quarantine T*** Day.”

The Baton Rouge native jumped on Instagram Live to enjoy naked women, practice social distance without a filter. “It’s Quarantine T**** Day,” said the Hip hop icon as he was speaking to a female fan, who then proceeds to

“Oh no, fucking kids!” yelled Boosie before he ended the chat. “I’m tryna see some t*****, and all I see is some baby…”

The rapper did not give up, he decided to invite some more ladies into his video chat to expose themselves, and the woman decided to show him the “Stanky Leg.”

“Man, let me see them t****, man,” asked Boo in a respectful manner. When the woman began dancing, the rapper freaked out.

“I don’t wanna see your knees! Them fat-ass knees, and I’m blocking you! And your fat-ass knees. There’s something wrong with you, man,” he said.

He would then find some women that were willing to show Boosie what he was requesting and even cash-apping them $25 for compensation, according to BlackSportsOnline.com.

Boosie Badazz Recent Partnered with Hot New Hip Hop for a Web series

The Baton Rouge Legend, who recently partnered with Hot New Hip Hop on a new web series “Badazz Boosie” Series with The For Us By Us Network.

With a full partnership with HNHH, and other media partners Verizon and Comcast, The For Us By Us Network is set to launch a slate of culturally relevant digital programming. “I’m thrilled to partner with a media company that is so authentic to hip hop and has the same passion we do for content and stories that shape our culture,” said Rush.

Saro D, is the founder of Urbanlinx Media, which is the parent company of HotNewHipHop, is excited about the new partnership with For Us By Us. “I believe that, through this partnership, we will be able to expand on our wide-ranging content offering geared towards our loyal fan-base,” says Saro. “With the rise of video-streaming services, we believe that this move will place us in a strong position for the future. It additionally presents a fresh opportunity for our advertising partners.”

Last week due to the Coronavirus Boosie’s Boosie Bash was canceled.

“They just canceled Boosie Bash, bruh. We gonna reschedule it. I don’t know what to do right now. 300 in the hole, ain’t gonna get that back. We gonna reschedule it though or you can get your refund. You want your money back, we gonna get you your money back. You in the city ain’t nobody gonna help you. Black officials ain’t s***. Everybody ain’t sh*t. Just f*** all y’all b*****. All the public officials. They make me feel sometimes is it worth it coming down and doing this sh*t. 8,000 Black people every motherf******* year. No fights. Black excellence. Don’t even put it on the news. Other rappers get keys to their city. Pissed right now, so F*** the news. F*** you b****.

