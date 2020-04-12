Is Costco Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

It’s Easter Sunday 2020 and despite staying at home because of the coronavirus outbreak, you may still need to get groceries delivered or you may need to pick up some supplies at a nearby store. Is Costco’s open for Easter Sunday 2020? Costco is one of the major stores that is closed today. They will reopen tomorrow, Monday, April 13, 2020.

Costco Is Closed on Easter & Many Major Holidays

Costco is often closed on major federal holidays, so being closed on Easter isn’t unusual. The holidays where the stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones.

But the store will reopen on Monday, although hours will be different due to the coronavirus outbreak. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Costco announced on March 30 that it will be closing its stores early, changing its hours significantly for the first time. Costco locations will close at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, Monday-Friday. Weekend hours will continue to be the same (which includes being closed on Easter.)

Costco gas stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time Monday-Friday and until 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

To find the specific hours of the Costco near you, please use the store locator here. But note that not all store hours have been updated to reflect the changes, so if your store says that it will be open later than 6:30 p.m. on the weekdays, assume that this information is outdated.

Costco’s Business Centers are also typically closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day too. Their regular hours are Monday-Friday, so they aren’t typically open on Sundays anyway (which includes Easter.)

Costco Coronavirus Precautions

Costco is taking a number of steps to ensure safety for customers and employees.

For seniors, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays Costco warehouses will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for members who are aged 60 or older or for people with physical impairments. The pharmacy will also be open but the food court will not be open. These hours will be in effect for all U.S. Costco locations.

Healthcare workers and first responders will get priority access during open hours. If they present a Costco membership card and official ID for their role, they can move to the front of the line at any warehouse, Costco has shared.

Costco also has product limitations in place on certain high-demand items. This is to make sure that inventory remains so all customers can get what they need.

In addition, Costco is not accepting returns are items that include toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, and disinfecting spray.

Services are now reduced in some departments so staff can be in higher-demand departments. Reduced service departments include the hearing aid department, the optical department, floral and jewelry departments.

Food Courts are now only available for takeout and there will be no seating. They also now serve a more limited menu.

Costco has also made the following announcement regarding shipping time: “Due to the overwhelming increase in sales of personal care items, non-perishable food and electronics, some orders may experience a fulfillment / shipping delay. Please watch for your ship confirmation email to advise when your product(s) have been shipped. We appreciate your patience as we work diligently to ship your order in as timely manner as possible. Further, the overwhelming increase within small parcel carriers and/or zip code restricted delivery zones may create an additional delay in the delivery of your order. Please check the tracking link within your ship confirmation email for the most updated information on the delivery of your shipment.”

