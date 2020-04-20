Natascha Bessez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Natascha Bessez is one of the 11 women looking for love on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. She was not in the premiere episode because the way it works is the first week, eight women had roses to give out to 12 men, which sent four men home. Now in episode two, airing Monday, April 20, three new women join the show and the eight men have roses to give out to eight of the 11 women.

Will Natascha be able to come into the game and snag a rose from one of the men or will she be sent packing right away? We’ll have to tune in, but ahead of her debut on the show, here’s what you need to know about her.

WARNING: If you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelor spinoff Listen to Your Heart only read the first three headers. The fourth and fifth headers have spoilers.

1. Natascha is a 33-Year-Old Pop Singer

Born December 20, and raised in New York, Bessez now resides in Los Angeles where she is trying to make it as a pop star. She is of Chilean and French background, the oldest of three children born to Pierre Bessez and Jennifer Salinas Bessez; her brothers are Fabien and Xavier.

Natascha’s mother is one of her biggest inspirations. Bessez wrote on Facebook of her mother, “The one person who was always by my side through my lowest lows, was my mother. She has epitomized every lyric in this song and when I heard it, I knew I had to sing this for her. Sometimes in life you are lucky enough to find this kind of unconditional love in a parent, a friend, a sibling, a lover, or from your faith. But when you do find it, the strength it gives you is the most powerful. So today, on my birthday, I dedicate this to you Jennifer, thank you for never giving up on me. Without you, there would be no me, and I believe, what you say to me.”

She also posted a tribute to her brothers on Instagram on April 11, which was National Sibling Day, writing, “I’m the big sis but they’re the big boss. Side by side, or miles apart, we shall always be connected by heart.

2. She Competed on The Voice Season 9 in Holland

In 2018-2019, Bessez appeared on the ninth season of The Voice of Holland, which is the Dutch version of the popular reality singing competition show. Her blind audition of “Finesse” by Bruno Mars aired on November 9, 2018; it earned her one chair turn, from judge Lil’ Kleine.

In the Battle Round, Bessez competed against Kimberly Fransens on “God is a Woman” by Ariana Grande. She lost but was stolen by Ali B. She did not, however, advance to the Knockout Round; the Holland version of The Voice has a thing called switching and Ali B. switched out Bessez for another artist before the Knockout Round.

You may be wondering how she ended up on The Voice of Holland at all. Well, she told Escxtra that in 2018, she met a man from the Netherlands and they moved to Vlaardingen together. Once there, she decided to try auditioning for The Voice. Most of the judges did not care for her blind audition, with Anouk wondering why Natascha went through the effort to come all the way to the Netherlands to “torture” people, but Lil’ Kleine was impressed with her rapping skills.

3. Bessez Has Been in Several Other Competitions As Well

In 2007, Bessez appeared on Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search for the Next Doll. She made the Top 18 but was eliminated after performing “I Don’t Need a Man.”

In addition to singing and rapping, she also plays the tenor saxophone. In fact, in 2014, she entered the annual Danish music competition Dansk Melodi Grand Prix with fellow saxophone player Michael Rune and finished runner-up on the song “Wanna Be Loved.”

And as a teenager, Bessez won the Miss New York Teen USA pageant in 2005; she later finished in the Top 15 at the national Miss Teen USA pageant.

Warning: Light spoilers ahead for Listen to Your Heart, so stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

4. She Causes Drama Right Away with Trevor Holmes

Week 2 Sneak Peek: A Woman from Trevor's Past Arrives – The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your HeartAs the house settles in for the second week, new arrivals threaten the budding relationships. One woman says she's friends with Trevor's ex, and she's ready to spill the tea. From 'Week 1,' the series premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. Watch MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-04-14T05:00:13.000Z

If you’ll recall from the Listen to Your Heart premiere episode, Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle hit it off and became a couple on the show. But in the previews for episode two, Bessez came into the house saying that she’s friends with Holmes’ ex-girlfriend and alleging that he is known to be a cheater.

The ex-girlfriend in question is Sierra Nielsen, who was seen on TV during Holmes’ run on American Idol season 16 back in 2018. Holmes had a small flirtation going with judge Katy Perry and Nielsen ended up being dragged into the drama like they were in some sort of love triangle. Holmes and Nielsen were even interviewed on Good Morning America together after his audition.

Based on social media, it appears that Nielsen and Bessez are friends. There’s even a Facebook post by a mutual friend trumpeting Bessez’s appearance on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart where Nielsen calls Bessez “a freaking queen.”

So, Bessez is apparently going to stir up some trouble for Holmes in the house, something Reality Steve is not surprised by because after the cast was announced, he was inundated with emails from readers who said Holmes is a cad.

“Everything I’ve gotten about him after this cast was announced were women coming forward talking about what a dog he is. And just after tweeting last night, 4 more women emailed to tell me what a f*ck boy he is. So Jamie has no idea what she’s in for once this is all said done. He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I’m in double digits now of women who’ve contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways,” wrote Reality Steve.

5. Who Does Natascha Couple Up With?

Based on the season preview ABC posted, it looks like Bessez catches the eye of Ryan Neal. Neal was the guy with whom Jamie Gabrielle went on a date in the premiere episode who she then later rejected in favor of Holmes.

The season preview shows four shots that make it look like Bessez and Neal are together — a shot of them standing alone together in a hallway as she seemingly leans in to kiss him, a shot of the two of them on a stage together getting ready to perform, and two different shots of them on a stage where he dips her and kisses her.

The two were also spotted performing together at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, so it seems likely that they will become a couple on the show.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

