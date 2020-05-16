WATCH: Bhad Bhabie Says She Got Butt Implants on Instagram Live

“Hi Bich” rapper Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, revealed she got butt implants on Instagram Live on May 15, as noted by The Shade Room Teens. She showed off her enhancement to her 18 million followers, but not everyone was pleased with the surgery.

“See how much you can’t please the internet,” she said about the naysayers. “The flat ass wasn’t good enough for y’all. We get the ass done it’s still not good enough for y’all. I’m sorry. Can’t help y’all. Nothing ever good enough for y’all.”

How Did Bregoli Get Surgery During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

It’s unknown which state Bregoli calls home. She’s originally from Florida and talked to TMZ in 2018 about wanting to move to Tarzana, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. In a February Instagram post, she tagged herself in Tarzana.

Bregoli is 17 years old. A person under 18 years old cannot get plastic surgery unless they have consent from a parent.

Plastic surgery was shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, but as of April 29, all elective surgeries were allowed to resume in the city of Beverly Hills, CNN reported. California Governor Gavin Newsom said scheduled surgeries could start taking place again, but cosmetic surgeries were not a priority.

“While some elective procedures will be allowed, others such as cosmetic surgeries are still not recommended by the State, LA County Health or the City of Beverly Hills during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the City of Beverly Hills wrote in a tweet on April 29.

Bregoli Rose To Fame From ‘Cash Me Outside’

While some people might know Bregoli from her success as the rapper Bhad Bhabie, where she has more than 3.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the teenager first became noticed on a September 2016 episode of the Dr. Phil show.

Her mother, Barbara Bregoli brought her on the show because of her bad behavior, and while she was on the show she uttered one of the most unforgettable phrases when she told Phil McGraw, “Cash me outside, how about that?”

The following year she kicked off her rap career with the debut single “These Heaux,” lead Bregoli to become the youngest female rapper to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She went on to sign a multi-million dollar record deal with Atlantic.

Bregoli’s ‘Blackfishing’ Controversies

Various times throughout her, the rapper–who is white and has caucasian parents–has been accused of “blackfishing,” or appropriating black culture.

Last month, she showed a new look where her skin was several shades darker. She also debuted a new look in December 2019 that showed her hair in braids.

Bregoli slammed the negative comments. “To all the black females that are saying my hair [ain’t] meant for box Braids, guess the f*** what, y’all hair [ain’t] meant to be straight but y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew Brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which [isn’t anything] like your natural hair texture at all,” she said.

