Hagen Mills Dead: Police Say Actor Died in Murder-Suicide Attempt

Baskets actor Hagen Mills died on Tuesday in Kentucky after he shot a woman and then killed himself, TMZ wrote in an exclusive report. The incident was an attempted murder-suicide, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent confirmed to the publication. Mills was 29 years old.

Erica Price, 34, was shot in the arm and chest, TMZ reported. According to police, Mills held his 4-year-old daughter and Price’s mother inside until Price got to the residence. When he entered, he shot her and then turned the gun on himself, the outlet reported.

Price survived and is in stable condition after being treated at the hospital. Mills’ daughter and Price’s mother were not harmed, TMZ wrote. Mills’ mother told the publication that although he loved acting, nothing surpassed the love he had for his daughter.

Though he had been living in Hollywood the past few years, he still had a residence in Mayfield, Kentucky, his mother told TMZ. His Facebook page lists his residence as Golo, Kentucky.

Heavy reached out to Mills’ talent agency for comment but did not immediately hear back.

According to his IMDb profile, Mills was best known for his roles in Swedish Dicks, Bonnie & Clyde: Justified and Puncture Wounds. Most recently, he landed a role in Star Light, which debuted in February.

Mills Wasn’t Active on Social Media Before The Incident

On Mills’ Facebook page, it says he first met Price in 2012. Further information about their relationship was not immediately known.

Mills didn’t appear to have a public Twitter or Instagram account. On Facebook, his last post was from March. He shared a picture of himself at the doctor’s office. “Maybe I am getting old… high blood pressure,” he wrote.

In August 2019, he wrote about being in the hospital for his birthday but didn’t say why he was being treated. He wrote:

I meant to do this earlier in the day but was having such a wonderful time on my bday retreat in the ER, that I allowed the day to kinda get away from me a bit. I would like to thank all of you for reaching out to me today. Thank you to all my wonderful friends for the bday post, msg’s, and text. I really appreciate it. I enjoyed speaking with all of you. I know there may have been long intervals of time between some of our last conversations than preferred, which made speaking with you today, a real treat! I would especially like to thank all of my amazing family their bday wishes.

Mills Promoted The Release of ‘Star Light ‘

Hagen Mills Demo 2014-02-09T04:45:16Z

In October, Mills wrote he was excited about the release of Star Light. “Check out the trailer release and the article on Deadcentral.com of the highly anticipated horror film Starlight,” he wrote. “I am extremely thankful for the wonderful opportunity to have worked on this amazing project with so many remarkably talented folks, #Dreamteam #FabSix both in front, and behind the camera!”

Mills described his character, Monty, as a “teenage Adonis.”

“I personally have yet to see this movie although I eagerly await,” he wrote. “And due to an absentminded issue with an airline ticket, I’m lamented to say that it looks like I won’t be attending the private screening tomorrow night in Beverly Hills. I do wish all who do attend, Safe travels an amazing time. Wish I could be there with y’all.”

