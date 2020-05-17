Bachelorette Star Hannah Brown Under Fire For Using N-Word on Instagram

Hannah Brown, winner of Miss Alabama USA 2018 and The Bachelorette of season 15, is facing fallout after she used the N-word during an Instagram video posted May 16.

Brown went live on Instagram for nearly an hour. While trying to remember the famous Tik Tok dance that went along with DaBaby’s song, Rockstar, she was heard singing the first few lines of lyrics which included the N-word.

Brown, who abandoned the idea of doing the dance and started talking about a beach home she was thinking about buying, didn’t seem to register what she had just said until fans of the former Bachelorette immediately began commenting in anger:

I was a big fan of Bachelorette/DWTS Winner Hannah Brown, until she decided to drop a hard N word in a rap song and then smirk and laugh through an “apology”. HB, you’re done in my book! Now considered irrelevant. @hannahbrown — Andie (@shadyhoh) May 17, 2020

Brown’s immediate reaction, to suggest that her Patrick had said the word, made fans even angrier:

.@hannahbrown singing the n word. This is deplorable and while it isn’t my apology, the fact that you would giggle about it as you and your friend deny you saying it and that you’d say “no that’s Patrick”… beyond impermissible. You need to ACTUALLY address this. pic.twitter.com/6ARR1h3lBe — 𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 ✨ (@pastelhour) May 17, 2020

Eventually, Brown gave an apology that Cosmopolitan reported, where she said:

I really don’t think I said that word, I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, oh god. I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word….So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that…Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I’m very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking.

However, fans were still angry and some said they were more offended by her apology than her use of the word:

I'm more offended by @hannahbrown's insincere apology than the fact that she slipped and said the n word while rapping along with a song. Her attitude about the whole thing shows that she doesn't really care that folks feel hurt or bothered. https://t.co/9klcsr3Qr2 — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) May 17, 2020

Brown Is Used To The Spotlight of Celebrity

Hannah Brown is a pageant veteran, having competed since the age of 15 in beauty contests. She also graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama and went on to work as an interior designer in February of 2017, at the Northport, Alabama firm, Gracefully Done.

Brown was crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018 and went on to compete in Miss USA 2018. However, she gained national celebrity status after she was a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor and placed seventh in the competition; she then went on to become the star of The Bachelorette. After both of her appearances on the Bachelor and Bachelorette, Brown and her dance partner, Alan Bersten, were declared the winners of season 28’s Dancing With the Stars.

Brown has called herself a mental health advocate and opened up about her own history of anxiety and depression. She told Alabama Newscenter that her mental health struggles during pageant competitions were partly due to low self-esteem: “I took the wrong outlook on what pageantry should be – I thought my self-worth was through recognition.”

READ NEXT: Hannah Brown Update: What Is She Doing Today?