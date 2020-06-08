Avery & Tom Spoilers on 90 Day Fiancé: What Happens During the Tell All?

Avery Warner and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, get into an argument during Sunday’s segment of the “Couples Tell All” special. Tom refuses to speak while Avery is on screen, and when host Shaun Robinson presses him about his issue with Avery, he answers “this is complete and utter bulls–t,” and signs off.

So what went down between Avery and Tom that has the British reality star so angry? At one point he tells Robinson that they “don’t need to talk about the issue, it’s irrelevant,” but it’s obviously relevant enough to get him that worked up when Avery’s on camera. So what happened between the two?

Keep reading for spoilers on the Season 4 “Couples Tell All” special of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Tom Asked Avery Out on a Date & Avery Claims He Screenshot Their Conversation to Send to Ash

After Tom signs off, Robinson asks Avery what happened between the two that made Tom so angry. The reality star, who is no longer dating Ash Naeck today, explains to the host and the rest of her Season 4 cast mates that Tom asked her out on a date shortly after she and Ash split.

“You know, I’m not in a relationship, and when Tom found out that I wasn’t in a relationship he came to me and was like ‘you’re really attractive and we could have dinner together … maybe I’m not your type but maybe I am?'” the reality star told Robinson.

Avery continues, “Well he screen-shotted me communicating to him saying ‘yeah we can hang out’ and he sent it to Ash and was like ‘look what Avery’s doing.'” Darcey jumps in and says, “Yeah that’s his style. He’s always been a really deceptive person so you never really know the truth.” Stephanie also agrees and adds how immature it is to screenshot a conversation and send it to someone else.

“Exactly,” Avery says. “It’s just such childish behavior and it just showed me a certain side of Tom that I was like, ‘okay, so Tom is out for Tom,’ and you can’t really escape your behavior, it all comes out at some point.” (Heavy will add the full clip once it becomes available!)

Tom Disagrees & Says He Never Sent Ash a Screenshot & Ash Admits That He Lied About the Text

Once Tom finally pops back online, he lights a cigarette and explains his side of the story. When Robinson asks if he really did ask Avery out on a date, he replies, “Yes I did, she’s an attractive woman. I can ask anyone whatever I want, I have no one to answer to. Like, it wasn’t me who has split up two days before with her boyfriend.”

He then adds to Avery, “I’m flattered, thank you for saying yes, and thank you for realizing it was a bad mistake to actually entertain the idea and then say no.” Avery responds, “Well I thought it was a bad idea because I had no actual personal intentions behind it and then you decided to screenshot it an send it to my ex-boyfriend.”

Tom denies ever sending anything to Ash, and Avery asks why Ash would text her something along the lines of “Have fun with Tom, he showed me the whole conversation.” Tom continues to vehemently deny sending anything to Ash besides a heads up text that he asked Avery out, and Ash finally admits that he lied to Avery about the screenshot because he was hurt that Avery said yes when Tom asked her out so soon after they broke up. The entire situation is kind of pointless and feels staged, but it’s the Tell All so nothing is really all that shocking anymore.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

