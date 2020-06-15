Nick Viall may be the most well-known star of the Bachelor franchise. He was the runner-up on not one, but two seasons of the Bachelorette, picked out a diamond ring on Bachelor in Paradise and then got engaged during his own Bachelor season. But Viall has never tied the knot and is currently unattached.

While it’s possible Viall could be keeping a romantic relationship under the radar, all signs point to him living the single life. Viall’s Instagram account does not include any recent photos that would indicate he has a new woman in his life and he has not revealed a new relationship on his podcast channel.

Fans are sure to be listening closely for any updates about Viall’s dating life when he appears on ABC’s special series The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! A recapped version of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season is airing tonight, June 15, at 8 p.m.

In the trailer for the episode, host Chris Harrison explained that Viall would “drop a bomb that will change how you feel about him” and that Viall would reveal a secret that he has kept for five years. Viall was shown backstage as part of the clip. Showbiz Cheat Sheet speculated Viall may disclose the contents of love letters he sent to Bristowe before joining her season.

VideoVideo related to nick viall today: does he have a girlfriend now? 2020-06-15T15:04:40-04:00

Here’s what you need to know about Viall’s dating history:

Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Called Off Their Engagement a Few Months After the Show Wrapped

Viall found love during his season as the leading man on The Bachelor. He got down on one knee and proposed to Canadian teacher Vanessa Grimaldi with a 3.75-carat diamond ring worth an estimated $100,000.

Grimaldi spent time in Los Angeles and Viall visited her family in Montreal, but the distance may have put a strain on the relationship. The former couple issued a statement to E! News in August 2017 to announce they had decided to part ways:

It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.

Grimaldi moved on with businessman Josh Wolfe in 2018, People reported. Viall told US Weekly in early 2019 that he wished Grimaldi the best and was happy for her.

But that wasn’t the end of the story. In October 2019, during an interview on the Let’s Talk About It podcast, Grimaldi shared additional details about what happened before Viall proposed. Grimaldi said she hadn’t wanted to get engaged in front of the cameras. “I had a conversation with him, and I said, ‘Listen, wouldn’t it be better if we just date outside of the show and then get engaged? Because that’d be more meaningful. We’d get to know each other,” Grimaldi explained. But she said Viall insisted on going forward with a proposal.

Viall Came Close to Popping the Question With Three Other Women On the Series

Before proposing to Grimaldi, Viall expressed a desire to pop the question to not one, not two, but to three other women before his own Bachelor season. Fans first got to know Viall during Andi Dorfman’s season of the Bachelorette. She decided to dump Viall in his hotel room, rather than wait to do it at the rose ceremony, and ultimately chose Josh Murray.

But during the reunion special, Viall shocked Bachelor nation by choosing to reveal that he and Dorfman had sex in the fantasy suite. He surprised her by stating in front of the live audience, “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m not sure why you made love with me.” Angry fans accused Viall of slut-shaming Dorfman and said he broke the cardinal rule about keeping fantasy suite details private. (Dorfman later revealed in her book, “It’s Not Okay,” that she had felt her night with Viall had been a “cringe-worthy, lady boner-killing, awkward” experience.

Viall was back for more in the subsequent season of the Bachelorette. He showed up late to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season and her decision to allow him to come onto the show did not sit well with the rest of the men in the house. Bristowe ended up sleeping with Viall during their one-on-one date but told the cameras she felt guilty for doing so while other men were still in the picture.

Bristowe ultimately chose Shawn Booth (they were engaged for three years before splitting in late 2018). But she waited until the rose ceremony to share the news with Viall.

Viall explained to Bristowe how he felt about her and was reaching into his pocket for the ring before she reached out and stopped him. Viall shared the cringe-worthy clip on social media ahead of the Greatest Seasons special.

But ever the optimist (or a masochist?), Viall chose to take another shot by appearing on season three of Bachelor in Paradise. He connected first with Leah Block before moving on to Amanda Stanton. But after Stanton decided she was more interested in Josh Murray (yes, the same person from Dorfman’s season) Viall switched his focus to Jen Saviano.

Viall and Saviano hit it off and Viall considered proposing to her. He even picked out an engagement ring on-camera. But by the time the finale aired, the world already knew that Viall had been selected to headline the next Bachelor season. Therefore, fans were prepared when Viall decided against pursuing the relationship with Saviano any further.

Viall Has Been Linked to Celebrities Rachel Bilson & January Jones

Viall has kept one foot in the spotlight due to his podcast, The Viall Files. His guest list has, at times, sparked speculation about his dating life.

In 2019, actress Rachel Bilson was a guest on Viall’s podcast and his flirtatious comments on social media had the rumor mill churning. For example, Viall wrote on Instagram in July 2019, “Will we choose to forgo our individual rooms…” Later that year, a photo of the pair having dinner together added to the speculation. But Viall explained to People magazine that he and Bilson were just friends. He added that at the dinner in question, several of Bilson’s friends were also in attendance.

In January 2020, actress January Jones also addressed rumors that she and Viall had a fling. She admitted during an interview with Dax Shepard that she nad Viall had gone on a few dates together in 2018 but insisted it had not developed into anything more than friendship. Jones said she loved to ask Viall for behind-the-scenes secrets about how the Bachelor was filmed.

Viall has also been linked to fellow Bachelor nation alum Demi Burnett. But Viall insists that she is just a good friend of his and that they have never dated. He also responded to questions about Burnett having been at his apartment during a podcast episode: “We’ve become close and I care very much about her…. Demi has in fact been to my place. As sometimes friends do go to each other’s places.”

READ NEXT: Sara Molina, Tekashi’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts