The Challenge Total Madness Episode 15: Two Red Skulls Eliminated in Brutal Hall Brawl

The 35th season of The Challenge is almost over and it has definitely lived up to its nickname of “Total Madness.” This week’s episode is titled “Crash Into Me” and it promises to be full of fireworks.

The description reads, “One player’s sloppy political maneuvering comes back to haunt them, while another player takes a shocking gamble to save a friend. Competitors must fight for survival in the classic elimination game ‘Hall Brawl,’ where two players with Red Skulls will be eliminated.”

Follow along here with our live recap but be warned of elimination spoilers. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled. All times Eastern.

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: MTV ‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Who Are the Predicted Winners?