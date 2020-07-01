Dilbert Creator: ‘Republicans Will Be Hunted’ If Biden Is Elected

Dilbert creator Scott Adams tweeted that “Republicans will be hunted” if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected in 2020. The cartoonist, a supporter of President Donald Trump, previously tweeted that his TV series, which was based on the famous comic strip character, was canceled because he’s white.

“If Biden is elected, there’s a good chance you will be dead within the year. Police will stand down,” he tweeted on July 1. “Republicans will be hunted.” Adams added: “Antifa are using BLM as human shields.”

His post garnered more than 17,000 favorites, leading for “Dilbert” to become the No. 6 top-trending topic on Twitter. Social media users largely shared screenshots of the tweets and talked about Adams message. At the time this story was published, the live tweets were still live on Adams’ Twitter page.

Adams Denied Being Fired From TV Show

In case other people besides the Dilbert guy are concerned about this, we can assure you that Joe Biden will not hunt Republicans as President. https://t.co/74n5rhzQjv — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 1, 2020

The pinned tweet at the top of Adams’ Twitter page is a statement about Dilbert, where he said it was his decision to leave.

“I wasn’t fired. I was told I couldn’t be promoted because of my color and gender, so I left, of course,” he tweeted on June 29. “I invite anyone who had the same experience in corporate America to say so in the comments. Red Pill coming. Open wide…”

Before that, however, he claimed he lost the job because of skin color. “I lost my TV show for being white when UPN decided it would focus on an African-American audience. That was the third job I lost for being white,” he wrote on June 28. “The other two in corporate America. (They told me directly.)”

In response to the backlash, Adams created a video where he said “f*** you,” to the naysayers. “Sometimes I put a tweet out there, I’ll just put it out there and then say… that might come back to me,” he said.

Adams Is No Stranger to Scandal

This wasn’t the first time Adams found himself buried in controversy. Last year, he faced backlash after he promoted his online expert company after the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Two children and a man in his 20s were killed in the attack, the New York Times wrote in July 2019.

Adams said journalists didn’t seem to know what was going on and figured his site could help. “If you were a witness to the #GilroyGarlicFestivalshooting please sign on to Interface by WhenHub (free app) and you can set your price to take calls. Use keyword Gilroy,” he wrote.

Social media users widely accused the tweet of being insensitive and accused Adams of trying to profit off a tragedy. He regretted writing the tweet.

“I wouldn’t do it the same way again,” he told the New York Times. “I dashed off a tweet and did not think about it.”

Adams Previously Gave a Different Reason Why Dilbert Was Dumped

Despite its success in comics, Dilbert, which debuted in UPN in 1999, was canceled after two seasons. Adams told Ground Report in 2006 it was canned because of mistakes made at the network. “It was on UPN, a network that few people watch. And because of some management screw-ups between the first and second seasons, the time slot kept changing and we lost our viewers,” he said.

