Is Home Depot or Lowe’s Open on the 4th of July 2020?

Both Home Depot and Lowe’s will be open on the 4th of July this year, so if you’re looking to pick up some supplies for a household project, you’re in luck. Both stores typically remain open on holidays like Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, although some locations may have limited hours depending on your location.

For the hours and contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, click here. For Lowe’s hours and store locator, you can go here. Read on for details on 4th of July sales, deals and holiday schedules for Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement below:

Both Home Depot & Lowe’s Remain Open for Most Major Holidays Each Year, Excluding Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

Home Depot only closes for two major holidays each year – Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, according to their website. The site reads, “Store hours may vary due to seasonality. Call your local store for current hours of operation. Our stores are closed on these nationally recognized holidays: Thanksgiving and Christmas. On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Please check store hours with your local store prior to visiting.”

As for Lowe’s holiday hours, the store follows a similar schedule to Home Depot and only closes fully on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. According to Saving Advice, Lowe’s is open on all other major and minor holidays throughout the year, including Easter Sunday, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day.

Due to Lowe’s huge Independence Day sales, the store almost always remains open on the holiday. Most of their locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., although the hours may vary depending on your location. We always recommend calling or checking online in advance to make sure they are still open, especially during the holidays.

Both Stores Have a Variety of Excellent 4th of July Deals on Saturday

When it comes to Independence Day deals, Lowe’s has you covered. With discounts on everything from grills and patio furniture to lawn mowers, refrigerators and everything in between, Lowe’s has some incredible 4th of July deals this weekend.

“Summer is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than with great deals from Lowe’s?” the website reads. “Show off your patriotic pride with Independence Day-themed items, including American flags and other red, white and blue décor. But it doesn’t stop there. Celebrate with a cookout in your backyard on a new grill, and keep your favorite beverages chilled and within reach in a cooler on the patio. Lowe’s selection of lawn mowers is ready to help you keep your lawn in tip-top shape for all those outdoor activities, and you can enhance flower beds and other landscaped areas with roses or one of our many garden flags.”

The site continues, “Inside, make sure your air conditioner is in proper working order so you can take a break from the heat in total comfort. When it comes to new ways of cooking, we’ve got popular options like air fryers. Need a new refrigerator? Our huge selection lends quality and stylish options to fit your needs. Looking for a good summer project? Add new color to walls with a fresh coat of paint. However you plan to celebrate, Lowe’s knows how to help you do it in style with all the right products.”

Meanwhile, Home Depot has many similar deals, with discounts on home, lawn and garden supplies, appliances, tools, grills, furniture and more. You can check out a full list of Home Depot’s “Red White and Blue 2020” sale items by clicking here.