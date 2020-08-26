Josh Altman Lists Laurel Way Trophy House on MDLLA

The real estate agents on Million Dollar Listing frequently represent multi-million dollar properties on the Bravo reality series. But homes with price tags that rise above $20 million are rarer and in tonight’s episode, Josh Altman debuts a modern Beverly Hills mansion listed for more than twice that number.

As of this writing, the house at Laurel Way was still available.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs at 9pm ET/PT Tuesdays on Bravo.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Developer Spent More Than $2 Million on the Outdoor Kitchen & Pool Alone

The property at 1460 Laurel Way has been marketed as a trophy house because of all of the elaborate design features, panoramic views and its desirable 90210 address. Located minutes away from Rodeo Drive, the property is tucked away in a secluded area of Beverly Crest, ensuring privacy for the homeowner.

The current owner is developer Ilan Sharone, whom Altman has described as a close friend and business associate on previous MDLLA seasons. Altman and Sharone gave a tour of the house a few weeks before it went on the market. The video, which was posted to Altman’s YouTube channel, begins with the entertainer’s backyard.

Altman explained that when Sharone set out to design the outdoor area, he wanted “to build the sickest outdoor kitchen ever.” Sharone ultimately spent more than $1 million on the outdoor kitchen, which is equipped with four refrigerators, a wood-burning pizza oven, room for six kegs and a grill.

The expansive outdoor island looks out over two dining areas and the infinity pool. The pool, which has two Baja shelves and stretches 65-feet long, cost another $1 million all by itself, Sharone explained. The pool also has a clear glass siding, allowing a swimmer to see the city views even from underwater. The property has panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean is also visible.

The Master Suite Includes a Private Rooftop Pool & a Panic Room

Back inside, the homeowner has about 15,200 square feet of living space to play with. There are seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms (but 22 toilets). The main indoor kitchen has double islands, a walk-in pantry and a separate prep kitchen. The property also has a wine cellar with its own tasting room.

The master suite is a massive oasis with unique embellishments. The bathroom is equipped with a $75,000 smart shower system, which allows the homeowner to designate how strong or light they want the water to flow. Inside the master walk-in closet, the homeowner will find two extra doors. One door leads to a panic room that runs on a separate oxygen system. The second door opens to a secret staircase which leads up to the private rooftop deck. This master deck has a second infinity pool.

On his Instagram account, Altman described the Laurel Way property as “The Wellness House.” The home’s wellness center includes a professional gym, a massage room, a meditation area, a juice bar and a steam sauna. The marble table in the steam sauna was built with radiant heating, meaning it never feels cold to the touch. The sauna was also outfitted with massaging water jets.

The developer decided to install two movie theaters at the home. In the tour posted to YouTube, Sharone explained that the ceiling would be lit up with a starry night design. The bathroom next to the movie theater also has a screen in it that is connected to the theater. That way, a person could take a bathroom break without missing any part of the movie.

Altman and Sharone were very excited to show off the garage, with Sharon called “futuristic.” The garage has enough room for eight vehicles. On one section of the garage, Sharone installed turntables in the floor that allow for vehicles to be displayed as if they were in a museum.

The Beverly Crest Neighborhood Became Popular Among Hollywood Celebrities in the 1920s

The Laurel Way mansion is in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. The area is actually in west Los Angeles, as opposed to Beverly Hills proper, which is its own city. But as the Los Angeles Times noted in a 2017 feature, the 90210 zip code adds significant value to the property values. Beverly Crest sits above Sunset Boulevard and in between Bel-Air and the Hollywood Hills.

Beverly Crest became a popular destination for celebrities during the 1920s. According to Angeleno Living, developer George Read built luxury homes designed to attract Hollywood stars. The website wrote that Bel-Air “wasn’t necessarily the hot spot” at the time, while the LA Times more pointedly wrote in the 2017 feature that the “haughty Bel-Air turned up its nose at the stars of the silver screen.”

After World War II, the homes got bigger as developers took advantage of new technologies that allowed them to build higher and further into canyons. The neighborhood now boasts mega-mansions, but those are only the houses that make headlines.

The LA Times reported that many Beverly Crest families live in homes with price tags of $600,000. According to Zillow, the median home value in Beverly Crest as of this writing was $2.6 million. But sellers are asking for far more for their properties. The median price of currently listed homes is $3,247,500.

The House at the Laurel Way Address Used to be a Tuscan-Style Villa

The original house at Laurel Way was built in 1961 and renovated in 2000. When it was put on the market in January 2013, the agency representing it described the house as a “celebrity-owned Tuscan Villa” and noted that the seller had done another remodel in 2006.

Altman took over the listing in mid-2013 and eventually sold it for $6 million. It’s unclear whether the developer maintained any of the original structure as he built the new modern house. Property records now state that the mansion was built in 2020.

Once construction was complete and Sharone was ready to sell his Laurel Way masterpiece, Altman initially planned to list it for $48 million. That’s the price listed on the YouTube video that was published a few weeks before the house hit the market. But when the home finally dropped on the MLS, the price tag was set at $44.5 million.

That number reflects a price of just under $3,000 per square foot. To put that into perspective, according to Zillow, the median list price per square foot in Beverly Crest is about $990.

