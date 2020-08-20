Real Housewives Star Slammed For Not Wearing Mask

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was slammed by fans after she posted a photo to Instagram of her dining indoors without a mask on.

In the photo, Beador, her daughter, and a friend posed sans mask for a photo at a Texas restaurant called Magnolia Table. According to The Blast, Beador was in Texas because she was dropping her daughter, Sophie, off at college. Beador’s daughter is a student at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

After Beador posted the photo to her Instagram page, she was slammed and called out by followers in the comment section. One user wrote, “Put a mask on, we’re still fighting a pandemic.” Another user wrote, “Shannon and her daughters have no idea what it’s like to wear. a mask all day while working. Those food service workers are serving you indoors while being required to were a mask and YOU just got over Covid AND just got off a plane AND you’re not wearing a mask for a freakin photo op?!? Just no. @shannonbeador-so disappointed.”

According to The Blast, Beador was wearing a mask during the plane ride to Texas, which she had snapped a photo of.

Beador And Her Daughters Recently Had The Coronavirus

In a July 24 Instagram photo, Beador announced that she and her three daughters had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Beador opened up about the diagnosis in her caption, writing, “This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected. 🙏🏻❤️”

In May 2020, Beador revealed in an Instagram post that she had lung damage and that she was taking the coronavirus very seriously. In the caption, Beador wrote, “Once again, as a person with permanent lung damage in both lungs, I did everything to follow guidelines given to us. I intend to be around a long time with my girls…❤️”

Beador Said She Felt Like She Had Been ‘Hit By A Truck’ When She Had COVID-19

After Beador had recovered, she took to Instagram Live to answer questions about her experience with having the coronavirus. During the video, Beador said, “I announced that I had COVID when I was in my second week, because the first week, super, super not feeling good. I felt like I’d been hit by a truck. And even after the fever was over, I still felt like I’d been hit by a truck and had a headache. I still get a little bit of a headache, because now it’s gone into my sinuses.”

However, according to TMZ, The Real Housewives of Orange County was still filming during Beador’s diagnosis. Prior to her diagnosis, a rep for the network confirmed to Page Six that they had recently begun filming in accordance with CDC guidance. “’The Real Housewives of Orange County’ recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan,” the rep told Page Six. “The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

