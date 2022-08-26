In Surprise Move, ‘American Idol’ Star to Host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shows

In a surprise announcement, Sony Pictures Television just revealed that “American Idol” alum Clay Aiken will host “Wheel of Fortune” during the legendary game show’s first-ever interactive tour this fall.

It’s an unexpected career move for the 43-year-old crooner, who’s run twice for congress in his home state of North Carolina, including an unsuccessful bid in January 2022 to win the Democratic primary, according to PBS News Hour. But before his rise to fame on “American Idol” in 2003, he was a special education teacher.

Here’s the scoop on Aiken’s surprise role…

Details Behind the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Tour

This fall, 43-year-old Aiken, who was runner-up to winner Ruben Studdard during the second season of “American Idol,” will split tour dates with Mark L. Walberg, longtime host of PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” and USA Network’s “Temptation Island.”

Suzanne Prete, who oversees game shows for Sony Pictures Television, said in a press release, “We had to be very careful about who we trusted to bring the spirit of our beloved game show out of the studio and into theaters across the country.”

Walberg will kick off the tour on September 8 in Owensboro, Kentucky and host the show in cities across the U.S. throughout the month. Aiken will takeover hosting duties starting October 13 in Portland, Maine, steering the ship for 31 scheduled shows through November. Walberg will then return to host a handful of shows in December. Exact dates and locations are available online.

Could Aiken Be Possible Replacement for Pat Sajak?

“Wheel of Fortune” kicks off its 40th season on TV on September 12. There’s been much speculation about the future of the show’s hosts, with the escalating ages of its host Pat Sajak, who’s 75, and his letter-revealing sidekick, Vanna White, 65, who have both been with the show since it debuted in 1983.

According to TODAY, Sajak and White renewed their contracts in 2021 to appear through the 2023-2024 season. To add a youthful, digital element to the aging show, producers hired Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, as its “social correspondent” to host online videos, news, and interviews with the hosts, crew, and contestants.

In a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak admitted he may need to consider retiring at some point, suggesting that he and White probably wouldn’t be on air in 10 years.

He said, “We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning. I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?'”

Producers may be trying out potential hosts like Aiken and Walberg now to avoid repeating the hosting debacle that occurred after longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek died in November 2020. For many weeks, the show invited celebrity guest hosts to try out for the gig, including LeVar Burton, Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Mayim Bialik, and former “Jeopardy” champ Ken Jennings.

But in August 2021, according to NPR, Sony announced executive producer Mike Richards would share hosting duties with Bialik. But when reports of past offensive comments he made on a podcast were revealed, Richards was fired and the host search was renewed. In July 2022, Jennings and Bialik were named permanent co-hosts of the game show, splitting hosting duties after filling in for the past two years.

On “Wheel of Fortune,” Sajak has already had one medical setback. In 2019, White had to take over hosting duties for Sajak when he needed life-saving, emergency surgery.

In the press release issued by Sony regarding the upcoming tour, Aiken said, “Being able to host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on tour is such an honor and I can’t wait to watch so many people win!”