A ‘Big Brother’ Star Released a Single With a Boyband Member

This just in from the “WHAT?!” news desk — Big Brother star and professional wrestler Jessie Godderz released a single with 98 Degrees member Jeff Timmons — and it’s actually good. Plus, Big Brother: Over the Top winner Morgan Willett stars in the music video!

The Single is Called ‘The Girl Is With Me’

The song is a “boys fighting over a girl” club banger where Godderz and Timmons take turns singing about which one of them the titular girl wants to go home with. Willett plays the girl in the video. The lyrics are hilarious.

You’ve got your eye on a beautiful lady.

She’s about the best-looking girl that you’ve ever seen.

You look like you ready to make a move on her.

The only problem is that she’s lookin’ at me. Two minutes are nice, not a night

Just give it up and go home

‘Cause me and her gonna spend some time alone. Chorus: The girl is with me. She doesn’t want you. Look in her eyes, ’cause they won’t ever lie. I know you say it and you want to believe it but it isn’t so ’cause she follows me everywhere I go. You think you’ve got her wrapped around her finger, but I’m laughing all the way to her heart.

This is kind of amazing. Also, Godderz told FanSided in an interview that originally, he asked Rachel Reilly to be in the music video, but she couldn’t fit it into her schedule, so she suggested Willett.

The Two Guys Met on LinkedIn

In a fun turn of events, the two guys told Entertainment Tonight that they met on LinkedIn. Timmons initially asked Godderz to host “Men on the Strip,” Timmons’ male revue show in Las Vegas. But Timmons told Fansided that Godderz said no way.

“He was like, ‘No bro,’ he was not interested in hosting it. He didn’t wanna do it, rightfully so. (Laughs) I can understand from an outsider perspective what it might have sounded like, to be honest. Even as a host it could make someone a bit trepidatious,” said Timmons, adding, “We ended up talking about music, and at first he was reluctant to do it … But then he came back and reconsidered. And of course, the rest is history! Now everyone is telling him how great he sounds, and he should be proud of himself because he sounds fantastic on the song!”

Godderz wasn’t a complete stranger to singing. He told FanSided that he sang in high school, but he was still really nervous and Timmons helped him out a lot.

“I was in choir and in swing choir [in high school]. So it was a passion of mine and it was fun to do … I also did it for the girls that were in swing choir to dance with them and stuff like that! (Laughs) But after that, I really was just singing in the car and things of that nature,” said Godderz. “I kind of alluded to that with Jeff, and he knew he had something to go off of. Then when we got into the studio he was able to give me a couple of tips that helped tremendously.”

The idea behind the song was the classic Michael Jackson/Paul McCartney hit “The Girl is Mine,” they told Entertainment Tonight. Timmons wrote the music and Godderz helped write the lyrics.

“[Godderz] was actually a lot better than I expected,” Timmons told Entertainment Tonight. “He could sing! He was very apprehensive at first, but then relaxed and it ended up being pretty incredible.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring.

