Restraining Order Against Former Bravo Cast Member Denied

Ambyr Childers’ request for an emergency domestic violence restraining order against her ex-husband, Randall Emmett, was denied on Tuesday, December 20. Emmett, who was engaged to “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, was served the notice back in October.

Emmett and Childers were married from 2009 to 2017, Page Six reports, and share two daughters. The ex-couple split in 2015, after which Emmett began dating Kent, but the divorce wasn’t finalized until 2017, the publication wrote.

Kent and Emmett got engaged in 2018 and welcomed a daughter, Ocean, in 2021. Later that year, the pair split amid Kent’s claims about Emmett’s infidelity.

After Childers’ request for a restraining order was denied, Emmett told Page Six, “My priority always has been and will continue to be my children.”

The Restraining Order Request Was Based on an Email Exchange Between Randall Emmett & His Attorney

Childers’ initial request for the emergency domestic violence restraining order was filed on October 24, 2022, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. She requested sole legal and physical custody and claimed she feared for her well-being, Page Six reported.

The legal documents argued that Emmett had accidentally emailed her part of an exchange with his lawyer Ben Valencia that she said was threatening in nature, as Heavy reported. She said Valencia wrote to Emmett, “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c*** out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.”

The original request for the temporary order was denied over a lack of proof, but the exes battled it out in a hearing over the matter. The judge said he denied the order since the email between Emmett and Valencia was “inadmissible” due to being covered by “confidential attorney-client communication.”

Lala Kent Addressed the Restraining Order Request in an Instagram Story Back in October 2022 & Shared Her Support for Ambyr Childers

Kent and Childers developed a friendship over the past year following Kent’s split from Emmett. The VPR star recently described their friendship as “very strange” and said they’re extremely close now, following years of public feuding.

Kent briefly addressed Childers’ latest legal motion against Emmett back in October when the news first broke. The Bravo star posted on her Instagram Stories an article about a Michigan woman whose protection order was denied and who was later found dead. “I just want to remind you all of this…a court denied her, and they ended up dead,” Kent wrote.

She also shared a photo of Valencia, Emmett’s attorney, as well as part of the apparent email exchange between the two. “Ambyr’s story is not mine to tell,” Kent added. “The many other alleged victims stories are also not mine to tell. I am horrified by what took place, and the alleged emails between R*ndall E*mett and his counsel.”

Kent has yet to address the latest update concerning Childers’ request for a restraining order getting denied by the court.

