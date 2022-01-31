Ariana Madix Posts Never-Before-Seen Shots From VPR Season 9

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix uploaded pictures taken during the production of the show’s ninth season, as reported by BravoTV.com.

The Instagram post, uploaded on January 27, consisted of 10 photos. The pictures showcased Lisa Vanderpump and Madrix wearing equestrian apparel while standing in front of a horse and the show’s cast enjoying themselves on the dance floor. The 36-year-old also shared images of her spending time with her boyfriend and co-star, Tom Sandoval. For instance, in one picture, the couple shared a kiss while wearing Western-themed costumes.

In the caption of the post, Madix reminded her Instagram followers to tune into the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion.

“with the #pumprules reunion part 2 airing tonight (at 9pm on @bravotv!) and the season coming to a close, here are some of my fave moments from the summer! check out my stories later tonight for more! [pink heart emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Sandoval flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Dumplin, the moments we’ve lived … I wouldn’t change anything for the world! I can’t even begin to try to explain, nor do I care too… these experiences with u make me feel a richness in life, that I never knew possible,” wrote the 38-year-old.

Ariana Madix Spoke About Marriage in October 2021

Since joining the cast of “Vanderpump Rules,” Madix’s relationship with Sandoval has been a main storyline. The reality television star previously asserted that she is not interested in marriage. However, during an October 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” she revealed she may want to eventually become Sandoval’s wife.

She explained that she is “not really interested in the whole fanfare” of weddings. Madix went on to say that if she were to get married, she would have a private ceremony.

“Like it’s really more about the two people, so like if it was just about us, I honestly think that I would be more open to it, I don’t want it be a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all of that bull s***,” stated the Bravo star.

Ariana Madix Discussed Freezing Her Eggs During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Reunion

Madix has also been transparent about the fact that she went through the procedure of egg freezing. According to BravoTV.com, the 36-year-old spoke about undergoing oocyte cryopreservation while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion special.

“I did it because they’re there. Why not get them out, why not get them frozen? If I die, they all go to Tom,” explained the reality television personality.

She then clarified that neither she nor Sandoval are in a rush to have children.

“I want people to understand something, Tom does not have this insane desire to, like, become a dad or have kids. Like that’s a very common misconception. ‘Cause he says it all the time, he’s like, ‘No, I don’t want one,’” stated the reality television personality.

Sandoval then acknowledged that the topic of becoming parents had been a point of contention for the couple.

“Look at a certain point, the idea of possibly of having a kid, like, I’m into that but I think where we’ve butted heads before is when Ariana said ‘Never’ and I don’t want to be told ‘Never,’” explained the 38-year-old.

