Brittany Cartwright Gives Surprising Update on Relationship with Lisa Vanderpump

Brittany Cartwright gave an update on her relationship with her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars – and her ex boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

In December 2020, the longtime Bravo star and her husband, Jax Taylor, announced a joint exit from the SUR-set reality show. The couple sat out season 9 of the hit show, which was recently renewed for a 10th season. And while they have continued to socialize with their former co-stars, as seen in photos on Instagram, the two recently skipped the wedding of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark in Italy.

In May 2022, it was also revealed that Taylor unfollowed Schroeder and Clark on Instagram and that they also don’t follow him on the social media platform, per Reality Blub. Taylor also doesn’t follow Vanderpump on IG, although his wife still follows the SUR owner.

Brittany Cartwright Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump

During a May 23, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Cartwright admitted that while she doesn’t miss “waiting on tables,” she does miss the SUR “family” that is featured on “Vanderpump Rules.”

She also confirmed that she doesn’t hear from Vanderpump that much anymore, and that the mom of two didn’t offer her any advice when she and Taylor welcomed their first baby, Cruz, in April 2021.

“No, she didn’t really,” Cartwright told Yontef of Vanderpump. “I love Lisa to death and I think she’s amazing. And I’ve always looked at her so much. We got a present from her when Cruz was about eight weeks old. So she did send like some gifts and stuff.”

Cartwright revealed that she did contact her former boss after she suffered a harrowing horseback riding accident earlier this year. In January 2022, Vanderpump was thrown off of her horse and onto her back, and was rushed to the hospital for surgery, according to Page Six.

“I checked on her whenever she had her accident with the horse and everything,” Cartwright told Yontef. “And she said she missed us and stuff, but we don’t hear from her as much as I thought we would, which is kinda sad. But I still love her to pieces.”

Cartwright revealed that her husband doesn’t talk about Vanderpump anymore, despite the fact that they used to be very close.

“He doesn’t really say anything about it,” Cartwright added. “But I’m sure if you asked him, he probably would be a little bit ….I know like she was really close to him during like all the filming and stuff. So I just wish that would have like continued a little bit.”

During an Instagram Live in 2021, Taylor hinted at a distant relationship with Vanderpump following his exit from “Vanderpump Rules.” “I don’t talk to Lisa now, I haven’t spoken to her,” the former SUR bartender said last year, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. “She’s in her own world, and I don’t really … she’s another one that, eh, I could care less about. She’s in her own world. Nothing mean against her. I just don’t really care either way.”

Cartwright has also previously alluded to a not-close relationship with Vanderpump. “I haven’t actually talked to her as much as I thought we would,” Cartwright admitted during a June 2021 appearance on the “Girls Night With Alexis Waters” podcast. “I love Lisa. I’ve looked up to her so much, always have. I’ve always been one of her number one fans. I thought maybe we would keep in touch just a little bit more. “

More recently, during a cameo on Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala Live” tour date at Irvine Improv in late April, Cartwright said that she wished that Vanderpump still talked to her once she was off the show, according to a recap of the event on Reddit.

Brittany Cartwright Revealed Who She Still Regularly Talks to From Vanderpump Rules

While she is no longer close with LVP, Cartwright still keeps in close touch with some of her other “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars. She told “Behind the Velvet Rope” that she still frequently talks to Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, despite her husband’s past beef with them.

“I talk to them a lot,” Cartwright said. “Jax doesn’t have, it’s not like there’s an issue, but they just like don’t really talk anymore. So it’s kind of like, kind of like up in the air and maybe would just be a little bit awkward, you know?”

“It is just more like they don’t really talk or anything anymore,” she added. ”So their friendship is just kind of like, like Jax doesn’t like hate him or anything anymore. Like they used to have their like, things like that, but now it’s just more like, you know, they just don’t really talk to each other. But I was out with Ariana, not that long ago for my makeup artist’s birthday. And we had such a good time. It was really good to spend some time with her. She’s doing good.”

Cartwright added that she talks to Schroeder and Lala Kent “all the time” and that they frequently get their babies together. “Me and Stassi and Lala were doing mommy and me classes every Wednesday,” she dished. “Scheana [Shay] I don’t get to see her as much because she really lives in San Diego and is like all around all the time. But anytime time we can all get together and stuff is, is awesome.”

As for the status of Randall Emmett, Kent’s estranged former fiancé, Cartwright made it clear she’s Team Lala, but that her husband does still talk to the film producer on occasion.

“I mean, yeah,” she said. “They have like certain like business deal deals and stuff that were going on previously and everything, but I don’t know. I’m not I don’t try to get too much into that because that’s just a whole mess.”

