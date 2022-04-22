Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 27-Pound Weight Loss: PHOTOS

Brittany Cartwright is so close to her weight loss goal she can taste it.

Since January 2022, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star has been on a weight loss journey using Jenny Craig’s Max Up program.

The former Bravo TV star, who gave birth to her son, Cruz, in April 2021, is an ambassador for Jenny Craig, previously revealed that she had a weight loss goal of 30 pounds, according to a press release from the popular diet company.

Here’s her latest weight update:

Cartwright Revealed How Much Weight She Has Lost

In an April 2002 interview with E! News Daily Pop, Cartwright confirmed that she has lost 27.6 pounds since January.

“It has really, really, really worked for me,” she said of the Jenny Craig program. “And it’s been very easy to follow. Just an amazing plan. You have a coach that talks to you and helps keep you motivated. …It’s easy to have your meals planned out for you. You’re not having to do it yourself.”

Cartwright said a commitment to working out also helped her shed the pounds. She added that she’s happy to be on the Jenny Craig team to help show women that “it’s okay to take your time” losing postpartum weight.

“Every single woman is not gonna bounce right back after they have a baby and I think there’s just too much pressure. I felt it big time,” she added.

Cartwright previously told Us Weekly that she was “trolled on social media by critics who compared her postpartum body to fellow “Vanderpump Rules” new moms Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay.

“I have friends like Lala who literally looks like she doesn’t have a baby two days later,” Cartwright told the outlet last year, “I don’t even know how, but my body is completely different,” she said. “It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight.”

Brittany Cartwright Revealed Her Husband Jax Taylor Has Helped Her With Her Weight Loss Journey

In addition to following the Jenny Craig program, Cartwright is getting some extra help at home. The mom of one told ShowBiz CheatSheet that her weight loss happened “so fast” once she started on a program along with intermittent fasting, which means she eats nothing after 7 or 8 p.m. until the next morning. She also credited her husband, Jax Taylor, for his support.

“Jax actually helped me a lot,” she said. “He’s been fasting with me. And he’s on his fitness journey too. We’re always both in the gym with our trainer and we’re trying really hard. So he steals my snacks and stuff all the time. I have to be like, ‘Relax, this is mine!’”

“And if he did order McDonald’s he won’t let me see it,” she added. “One time he came home with a McDonald’s cup and I was like, ‘You had McDonald’s didn’t you?’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t want you to know! So I ordered it when you were gone and ate it before you saw it.’

“I think that’s important too if you’re on a weight loss journey, to have that support,” she added. “So my husband, my coach, like everyone is just amazing. And I’ve told the world that I was on this weight loss journey, so I wanted to make everybody proud.”

