Will Lala Kent Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Now That She’s a Mom?

Lala Kent opened up about the possibility that she will be a cast member on Vanderpump Rules if and when it makes a return to Bravo. The new mom, who delivered her first baby, a daughter name Ocean, on March 15, has said she has not decided if future seasons of reality TV will be in her future.

Before she gave birth to Ocean, Kent told Entertainment Tonight she was undecided on her status on Vanderpump Rules, which has yet to be picked up for another season.

“I need to see what next season would entail,” she said. “I need to make sure that’s a healthy space for me. I don’t get to think just about what’s good for Lala and how she would react to certain things, you know? I’m going to be a mother. … I have my own child looking up to me, so it would have to be the right situation. It’s a different zone now.”

Kent did say that fans would see a new side of her if she does return to TV. In the past, she was filmed getting into arguments and other drama with her costars, but she admitted she would not want her daughter to see that side of her.

“I don’t want her to have a mom that’s popping off left and right,” Kent said. “There’s a lot of things that are going to change. Now, I’m not saying I won’t clap back, because that’s just in my DNA but, yeah, I think I’m going to be much more delicate. I hope.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Stassi Schroeder & Brittany Cartwright Definitely Won’t be Part of a New Season

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Bravo host Andy Cohen gave an update on the status of Vanderpump Rules while teasing that some of the expectant moms from the show could return with their babies.

When a viewer asked what is going on with the restaurant-based reality show, Cohen admitted, “Nothing…because the restaurants in LA are not open.” But he added that he hopes that once the dining establishments open up at a fuller capacity, the show will “start rolling.”

When asked if the new season of Vanderpump Rules will include “the babies,” Cohen replied, “With everybody who’s still on the show, yeah.”

Viewers know that series veterans Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules due to their racially insensitive past behavior, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also announced they were exiting the show.

Schroeder recently gave birth to a daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, while Cartwright is due with baby boy Cauchi in April. Sadly, viewers won’t get to see the two Vanderpump Rules veterans’ new chapters as new moms. Scheana Shay, who is expecting a baby girl in April, could potentially still be part of the cast should the show get picked up for a ninth season.

Many fans of the show have also been begging for a baby-themed spinoff. starring the departed cast members.

Lala Kent Previously Teased That She Would Like to Be on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While Lala Kent is still basking in the glow of new motherhood, she previously admitted that she would love to move up the ranks on Bravo and score a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond someday.

“I think that would be so much fun,” Kent told People NOW of a future stint on RHOBH, which previously starred her former SUR boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

When her fiancé Randall Emmett asked, “So, this doesn’t end after Vanderpump [Rules]?” Kent replied, “No, we keep going.”

Kent, who joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 4 back in 2015, explained that her long run on the SUR-set series has been a great primer for the more prestigious Bravo reality show.

“I’ve always loved Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she said. “I think it’s epic. So, to be a part of something like that and having a Vanderpump Rules starter kit as my training … yeah that’d be epic.”

