Was Nick Gordon Bobbi Kristina’s Brother? Were They Related?

Nick Gordon and Bobbi Kristina Brown were engaged to be married at the time of her tragic death back in 2015. However, there has been quite a bit of confusion about their relationship since Brown’s mother, Whitney Houston, raised Gordon as her own son. Although the two had grown up together, they weren’t actually related.

Houston never legally adopted Gordon, but he lived under her roof starting at a young age. Brown and Gordon’s relationship grew into something romantic as they got older.

“After years of having a sibling-like relationship, [Brown] and Gordon’s friendship took a romantic turn. They often shared photos together on social media and tweeted flirty messages to each other, but they initially denied rumors that they were dating,” Us Weekly previously reported.

After Houston died in 2012, Gordon and Brown’s relationship got more serious. The two ended up getting engaged shortly after. Despite reports that the two had gotten married, her dad’s lawyer revealed that wasn’t actually the case.

Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015. At the time of her death, Bobby Brown’s lawyer released the following statement.

“We are currently investigating the events that led to the hospitalization of Bobbi Kristina. To correct earlier reports, Bobbi Kristina is not and has never been married to Nick Gordon,” Christopher Brown of Brown & Rosen LLC told ABC News.

Brown died in 2015, and Gordon died five years later.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Gordon Was Found Liable for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Death

Bobbi Kristina Brown died on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22.

In January 2015, she was found unconscious in a bathtub in her home, eerily similar to how her own mother’s body was found three years earlier. According to TMZ, she was admitted into the ICU and placed into a medically induced coma at a hospital in Georgia. Six months later, she died.

Her cause of death was listed as “immersion associated with drug intoxication.” According to the toxicology report, marijuana, alcohol, and anxiety medication were all found in her body.

According to the Los Angeles Times, speculation that Gordon had been abusive towards Brown was at its peak. A civil lawsuit was brought against him, and he was placed under investigation in connection with her death.

The lawsuit alleged that Gordon “gave Bobbi Kristina a toxic cocktail rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage.” Because Gordon missed his scheduled court dates, the Brown family won the case. Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million to the family, though he was never criminally charged in the case.

“I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings. All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter’s death. Today’s judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon,” Bobby Brown told Us Weekly at the time.

Nick Gordon Died on New Year’s Day 2020

Nick Gordon died on January 1, 2020.

Gordon was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Florida. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead of a suspected drug overdose, according to the Daily Mail.

Gordon’s father spoke with the Daily Mail shortly after the news broke.

“He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019. He had a great job. As for the police situation and everything it’s too early to say. So no comment on the investigation or anything,” Jack Walker Jr. told the outlet.

“I just want the world to know that despite everything that they heard negative Nick was a great person. He loved everyone. I don’t want to see anything negative,” he added.

READ NEXT: Who Leaked Whitney Houston’s Casket Photo?