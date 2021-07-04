Why Courtney Henggeler Is ‘Looking Forward’ to ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” is expected to debut later this year. In a recent interview with Variety, alongside her castmates, Courtney Henggeler, who plays Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) wife Amanda, discussed the new season’s upcoming release. She mentioned that the show, which premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, moved to Netflix in 2020. The actress noted that the show’s switch over to the streaming service has increased its popularity. She stated, however, that she has not been approached by fans in public because she has been wearing a mask, presumably due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I mean it’s weird that we got this huge boost from Netflix during the quarantine because I’m like maybe somebody will recognize me but we’ll never know because the whole world sees me like this,” said Henggeler, as she covered her lower face with her hand.

She then suggested that she is excited for the fourth season’s premiere as she may be able to interact with fans.

“So I am looking forward to when we come out with season 4, so you know, maybe we get to experience what the world is feeling,” said the actress.

The Actress Also Discussed Amanda Slapping Sensei John Kreese in Season 3

During the Variety interview, Henggeler also discussed the scene in season 3, episode 5, titled “Miyagi-Do,” where Amanda slaps sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) after members of the Miyagi-Do dojo face off Cobra Kai students at a laser tag building. The actress referenced the fact that Amanda rarely interacts with characters outside her family and her employees at the LaRusso Auto Group.

“I love getting to work with actors that I don’t get to work with. I’m always on the Miyagi side of things, more importantly on the car dealer side of things, so I never get to rough and tumble with anybody. So the fact that the [show’s] creators [Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg] gave me a chance to square off with Kreese was awesome. I hope for lots more Kreese interactions. That sounded creepier than I intended,” said Henggeler.

Henggeler Shared More Information About Sharing a Scene With Martin Kove in a January Interview

The actress previously discussed sharing a scene with Kove in season 3 while speaking on an Entertainment Weekly panel in December 2020. She explained that before the production of season 3, Hurwitz, Heald, and Schlossberg, let her know that she was going “to hit Kreese.” The mother-of-two revealed that she was eager to have the opportunity to do some stunt work.

“I’m like, ‘I get to do a stunt?’ And they’re like, ‘it’s a slap.’ And I was like, ‘but a stunt slap?’ And they’re like “no it’s just — it’s fine.’ So I was excited,” recalled the 42-year-old.

Henggeler explained that she was “very nervous to work with Martin even though he’s a lovely human being” because their characters had not previously interacted with each other. She then revealed that while shooting the scene, she accidentally “hit him in the face, hard.” The actress then joked that since the slap Kove “never calls [her] or sends [her] a message,” and only contacts her via his lawyer.

