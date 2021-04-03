Cobra Kai Creator Teases Sad Scene in Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is currently in production. Unfortunately for fans, not many details have been released about the much anticipated season.

One of the Show’s Co-Creators Teased a Few Scenes From the Upcoming Season

However, one of the show’s co-creators, Jon Hurwitz, recently took to Twitter to tease a few scenes from Cobra Kai Season 4. He let fans know that they can expect humor and emotional depth in the upcoming season.

“We shot several scenes today that will make you laugh. Then tonight, we shot a scene that will make you cry. Apologies in advance. But you will love the performances. #CobraKai,” read the tweet, which was uploaded on March 25.

As fans are aware, this will not be the first time Cobra Kai has had an emotional scene. While the series may be best known for its action-packed fight sequences, there are quite a few dramatic moments. For instance, in Season 3, Episode 4, titled “The Right Path,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) returns to Okinawa, Japan, and reunites with his ex-girlfriend Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita). While they are reconnecting over lunch, Daniel reveals that he feels lost without his late sensei Mr. Miyagi’s (Pat Morita) guidance. Kumiko then decides to take him to her house and read him letters written by his mentor. In one letter, Miyagi praised Daniel and expressed gratitude that he came into his life. By the end of the scene, both Kumiko and Daniel are overcome with emotion.

In a January interview with /Films, Cobra Kai’s co-creator Josh Heald revealed why they chose to include Mr. Miyagi’s letters. Heald explained that the writers wanted to implement Miyagi’s voice without relying on flashbacks. He told the publication:

[T]here’s only so many flashbacks you can do to the Karate Kid movies before it starts to feel like, ‘Okay, here comes another one.’ This is one where Daniel is specifically looking for new insight as to what is going on and where he is in his life and knows that he doesn’t have what he’s looking for from the experience he recalls with Mr. Miyagi. The letters were just kind of the perfect device to talk about as a writer’s room and decide okay, what if this existed? Then to give it context where it ties into Mr. Miyagi’s own love story and it ties into exactly where Daniel is in his life and it ties into Mr. Miyagi’s death, it was just an avalanche of emotions that enabled us to do something like that.

Tamlyn Tomita Also Recently Discussed Filming the Emotional Scene

During a February interview with film critic Steve Varley, Tamlyn Tomita talked about filming the emotional scene. She noted that while it was difficult, she “had to keep it together because” she knew her character had “to give this lesson or give these treasures to Daniel-san.” She explained that scene was even more touching, as Macchio had a close relationship with Pat Morita, who passed away in 2005.

“It was that double layeredness, you know, the double-stacked Oreo deliciousness,” said the actress.

To see more of Tomita and Macchio, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

