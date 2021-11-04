The Best Cobra Kai Easter Eggs in Season 3

The newest season of Cobra Kai on Netflix may be packed with more than just action sequences and love triangles. Though fans of the show are invested in the new, mostly teenage characters, it is the Karate Kid film series on which the show is based that is at the heart of the show.

Though there are many overt references to the Karate Kid movies, including a few characters from the iconic 80s series who were newly introduced to the show, there are many other references saved for the most hardcore fans of the films. Throughout the course of season 3, staunch fans may have spotted many Easter Eggs – subtle references to earlier works – hidden in the show, that a more casual viewer may not have caught. Although there may be too many to count in their entirety, some Easter eggs are definitely worth mentioning here.

Here are the 5 best Easter eggs in Cobra Kai season 3.

1. Talk Of The Eighties

There are multiple occasions in Cobra Kai‘s third season in which characters reference the eighties, in a subtle nod to The Karate Kid‘s debut.

In a reference so quick many fans might have missed it, a citizen portrayed by Adam Drescher is being interviewed by the local news media, near the beginning of the first episode, about the big karate brawl that broke out in the characters’ high school at the end of season 2. He says, “I heard there was a karate attack in the mall a couple months back.” Then, in a hint of breaking the fourth wall, he turns to the camera and says, “I thought karate died back in the eighties,” a slight allusion to the film series, which ended in 1989 with The Karate Kid Part III.

Later in the series, in episode 9, after Daniel asks his daughter to leave the door open if she brings boys over to the dojo, she replies, “Come on, Dad, it’s not 1984.” The Karate Kid first premiered in 1984.

2. “I heard you were the real bully!”

In perhaps the first real Easter egg of the season, during the public debate as to whether to ban karate from the high school altogether, Daniel pleads his case to administrators, claiming that karate saved him. A man off-screen (voiced by Cobra Kai co-creator Josh Heald) then yells, “Bulls***! I heard you were the real bully!”

This is quite possibly a reference to a popular online theory that Daniel is indeed the true villain of the Karate Kid franchise, and that Johnny was a flawed hero who was only defending himself whenever he got into brawls with Daniel. Whether or not this theory is true is up for fans to decide, but Cobra Kai is at least showing us both sides, especially with Johnny’s side of the story being presented to fans through a monologue by the character in season 1.

3. Ali and Daniel’s Breakup

Ali, portrayed by Elisabeth Shue, was Daniel’s love interest in the original Karate Kid. However, due to Elisabeth Shue going to Harvard when The Karate Kid Part II was shot, the character could not return for the sequel. Her absence is only referenced briefly by Daniel near the beginning of the film, right after he tells Mr. Miyagi that she broke his car: “You know what else she does? She tells me that she’s just fallen in love with some football player from UCLA. Why doesn’t she just lie to me?”

This left some fans wondering whether the full story of their breakup would ever be told. Perhaps in a nod to the most hardcore fans of the films, Ali finally gets to tell her side of this story in episode 10. Ali suggests that she was not in love with the boy from UCLA, but was simply talking to him, which Daniel misinterpreted. She also explains that she warned him about Mr. Miyagi’s car breaking down, another nod to the scene from Part II.

4. Soccer

Soccer is another Easter egg prominently featured in season 3. The soccer brawl that the teenagers engage in in episode 4 might be a callback to the scene in the original Karate Kid where Daniel gets into a scuffle with Johnny on the soccer field.

Furthermore, the soccer ball tricks that Hawk were performing that same episode were very similar to those performed by Daniel in the scene where he first meets Ali.

5. Kreese’s Phone Conversation

At the end of season 3, John Kreese has a conversation with an unnamed person on the phone, after a series of flashbacks show a younger version of himself beating his commanding officer in an unarmed, hand-to-hand fight in Vietnam. Although the character is not named, many fans have deduced it to be Terry Silver, Kreese’s former Vietnam War buddy from The Karate Kid Part III, played by Thomas Ian Griffith.

Given that Griffith is confirmed to be returning to the franchise for Cobra Kai‘s fourth season, this is a theory that likely has some traction.

Fans might also finally get to see a dramatic showdown between Kreese and Daniel LaRusso, hinted at in the premiere of the most recent season, when Kreese tells Daniel that Daniel will indeed fight him, even though he may not think so. “It’s inevitable,” said Kreese. “But this time, Johnny and I will finish it. Once and for all.”