Fans Think DWTS Pro Was ‘Ghosted’ by His Partner Post-Show

Each season of “Dancing With the Stars” sees new friendships made, many of which long outlive the time spent on the show.

It’s no secret that the professional dancers get very close to their celebrity partners — they spend countless hours together after all. Several pros are still really good friends with the people that they end up getting paired with, and while that’s not always the case, it seems that the show has really fostered some great relationships over all.

On season 30, many fans really loved the friendship that was built between pro Alan Bersten and his partner Amanda Kloots. The two seemed very close on the show, and most people thought that their relationship would carry on well after they were voted off — but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Despite Bersten and Kloots both being on the DWTS Live Tour, the two just don’t seem to interact on social media anymore — and fans have noticed.

Fans Think Kloots ‘Ghosted’ Bersten After the Show & Subsequent Tour Wrapped

Many people expected Bersten and Kloots to keep their friendship afloat after filming ended, but that’s not exactly what happened.

On May 1, 2022, a new Reddit thread about on-screen friendships that didn’t stand the test of real-life was started. Several people mentioned that Bersten and Kloots no longer appear to be in each other’s lives.

“Alan and Amanda for sure,” someone responded.

“Seems to me that Amanda has ghosted Alan since her last week of tour and her 40th birthday party that he didn’t show up to. She took off his bracelet that she had been wearing since just after Thanksgiving and has never put it back on. There’s got to be a story behind it,” another person commented on the thread.

“I think he was super into her but I think it was just a show and for votes for her. I agree with mpov she definitely ghosted him,” someone else added.

“Maybe he ghosted her because he finally saw her true colors,” a fourth Redditor suggested.

Some DWTS Fans Pointed Out That Bersten Isn’t Really Close With any of His Previous Partners

It’s entirely possible that whatever is going on between Bersten and Kloots isn’t at all personal. Several fans suggested that Kloots is very busy and may not have time to keep up a solid friendship with Bersten, but that doesn’t mean that anything bad transpired between them.

Other Redditors pointed out that Bersten isn’t really close friends with anyone that he’s previously been partnered with.

“I don’t think anything ‘went down’ between them (or other partnerships for that matter) but I think when you’re in season you’re with this person all the time, they become ‘your person’ but once the show & tour are over, they kind of remember that they have a life outside the show and their cast mates so they may be more focused on seeing family/friends. Again, this is just my take on most partnerships haha, I definitely do see that Alan & Amanda aren’t as close anymore,” one comment read.

“Or maybe they both have just been busy….. I really hate how people on the DWTS Reddit make assumptions about people’s relationships because of social media activity. It’s just so tacky and low key stalker behavior. Alan has his own life and Amanda has a child and 2 consistent full time jobs I’m not surprised they don’t interact daily,” someone else added.

“Hannah and Alan was the worst. Also, I never completely bought into him and Alexis. I felt like they were doing the whole showmance thing for show and votes. When they went on tour it seemed like Alexis was seen with Milo a lot,” another Redditor wrote.

“Alexis & Alan. She doesn’t even bother mention him on her Instagram. She would upload more with Milo than alan during the season,” read a fourth comment.

