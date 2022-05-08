DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Mourns a Huge Loss

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba has shared with her followers that a fellow “autoimmune warrior” has died and as such, she is asking her fans to try to honor her friend Jen by living their lives with compassion.

Carrie Ann Inaba Shared an Emotional Instagram Story About Her Friend

In an Instagram story, Carrie Ann wrote that she had heard “the heartbreaking news that a friend has passed away.”

The friend was named Jen — there were no other identifying things given — and she was also a fellow “autoimmune warrior” alongside Carrie Ann, but Carrie Ann also spoke at length about what a good, kind person Jen was and that now she is an angel with “her very own wings.”

Carrie Ann wrote:

[Jen] was a very kind human being, mother, daughter, wife friend, and a fellow #autoimmunewarrior. She was one of those beautiful souls who used her energy whenever she could to uplift others. I know that I am grateful for her messages that always reminded me I was loved and supported. Today, in honor of Jen, this angel who now has her very own wings, I ask you to move through your day with compassion. To try and take an extra moment to have compassion for someone else’s journey. To give them grace and to share your smile without hesitation. Life is precious.

Carrie Ann finished the post by addressing Jen directly, writing that she will miss Jen’s kindness and “special ability to lift the hearts of others with your genuine loving heart.”

“Thank you for all the love you poured into this world. May you rest in love and peace forever,” finished the “Dancing With the Stars” judge.

Carrie Ann Has Been Outspoken About Her Autoimmune Battles Over the Years

I have decided to take a leave of absence from @TheTalkCBS to focus on my health and well being. I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0RQck8TVBq — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) April 26, 2021

In the spring of 2021, Carrie Ann took a leave of absence from the CBS talk show “The Talk” due to her needing to focus on her health.

She explained in a video at the time, “I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from ‘The Talk’ to focus on my well-being. I know you guys understand health is the most important thing. I appreciate your love and support, I appreciate the love and support from ‘The Talk’ family and I hope to be back soon. Take care and I’ll keep you updated.”

On her blog “Carrie Ann Conversations,” the host had previously elaborated about her health struggles, which include numerous autoimmune diagnoses.

“Going through life with an autoimmune condition, or several, like I do, can be a difficult process. Over the years I’ve been diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, lupus, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis and I have the markers for antiphospholipid syndrome, which can lead to blood clots,” wrote Carrie Ann.

She also said that some people had “encouraged [her] to keep [her] struggles to [her]self,” but she thinks it is better to be honest and form a community of support.

“Coping with autoimmune conditions can sometimes feel quite lonely,” wrote Carrie Ann. “When I first got diagnosed, some encouraged me to keep my struggles to myself, but I’ve found that it’s always been better to be honest about my needs and realities than to stay silent. I believe strongly in sharing my journey, my solutions, and the things that have helped me with anyone who could use it — this is how communities are formed.”

In Carrie Ann’s most recent blog post, she writes that her health over the past year has improved quite a lot and it is due in large part to the support she has.

“In the past year, my health has become so much more stable than it has been in the past five years or more. Many people have asked me, how did I do it? Well, the truth is, I didn’t do it alone. … Over the course of the break I took last year to focus on my overall wellness, I learned the great value of having a supportive team,” wrote Carrie Ann.

It sounds from her Instagram story like her friend Jen was part of her community and support network. Our condolences to Carrie Ann about this tremendous loss in her life.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

