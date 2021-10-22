‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Horror Night Dances & Songs Revealed

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is set to have a horror night, which will feature songs and dances based on iconic horror movies and villains. The episode is set to air on Monday, October 25, 2021.

According to the press release, host Tyra Banks will walk out during the song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X.

The episode will also feature a performance from Emmy Award-winning choreographer and “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough.

Songs & Dances For Horror Night Revealed

Here’s what to expect from horror night on “Dancing With the Stars:”

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Paso Doble to “Beggin’” by Måneskin (inspired by “The Purge”)

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Argentine Tango to “Paint It, Black” by Ciara (inspired by “SAW”)

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Jazz to “Anything Goes” by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington (inspired by “IT”)

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Tango to “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran (inspired by “The Vampire Diaries”)

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Jive to “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley (inspired by “Cujo”)

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing Contemporary to “Say Something” by Daniel Jang (inspired by “A Quiet Place”)

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing Contemporary to “I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from US)” by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall (inspired by “US”)

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Paso Doble to “Wicked Games” by RAIGN (inspired by “Hellraiser”)

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Cha Cha to “There Will Be Blood” by Kim Petras (inspired by “American Psycho”)

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Argentine Tango to “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd (inspired by “Arachnophobia”)

Some Fans Want Fewer Theme Nights, Multiple Scheduled

While the professional dancers, celebrities, host and judges seem to enjoy dressing up and preparing for the themed competition nights, some fans think that all the themes actually take away from the core of the competition.

If the schedule does not change, here’s what the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” season looks like.

Monday, October 25: Horror Night, one elimination

Monday, November 1: Queen Night, one elimination

Monday, November 8: TBD (or Fashion Night), double elimination

Monday, November 15: Semi-Finale, double elimination

Monday, November 22: Finale

The schedule also points to there being one dance per night for all the couples until November 1, when there will be one dance a night plus relay dances.

Then, on November 8, it appears there will be a dance-off, and the “Judges’ redemption” dance where couples take a dance that did not go over well for them earlier in the season and repeat it will take place on November 15 for the semi-finale.

