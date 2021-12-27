A DWTS Runner-Up Has Become A Pastor

A “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up has exchanged for Hollywood for the holy church. Actor and comedian Kel Mitchell is now a pastor. He opened up about the big life change in an interview with “Good Morning America” where he talked about how important his faith is in his life and his new book, “Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith.”

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” the “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up and Nickelodeon star revealed that he has recently become a pastor — and not just on paper. He is actually a youth minister at a church in California.

“Spiritful Christian Center, teaching my teens. I love it, just showing them faith and showing them love for God,” said Kel.

When asked about his new book, the child star walked the “Good Morning America” hosts through the 90-day process of building a relationship with God.

“I start you off with scripture and then I have a short story of my life that connects with that scripture. Then after that, I take you through prayer. Then it’s the favorite part I like that’s called ‘Go get them blessings,’ where I have you do something to apply it to your life, so maybe forgive a co-worker, even doing exercise because within the book, it’s working on your mental health, your physical health and your spiritual health and that’s what really helped me break through depression and unforgiveness. Having a connection with God and preparing for my day to respond in love every day,” said Kel.

He also talked about his “personal battles” where he was having a hard time connecting with people and was bottling up his struggles until he started working through them with the help of his faith.

“For me, it was like OK, well, I need to talk about this, I need to be more transparent and the church helped me do that — working with my pastor, praying with different evangelists really helped me do that and have that connection with God,” said Kel.

Kel finished in second place on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his partner Witney Carson; they finished behind winning pair “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten.

In a separate interview with The Grio, Kel talked about getting into “the mindset” where you respond to all things with love and kindness.

“There is a lot of trouble going on in the world today, a lot of people are dealing with past regret, depression, whatever it may be … everybody deals with stress differently and what might be stressful for one person might not be stressful for the other, so you never know what really someone is going through, so you just really have to pray for them and help them get through,” said Kel, adding that that was the inspiration for “Blessed Mode.”

“I was like, ‘Yo, I want to do a book called ‘Blessed Mode’ where it’s really getting into a mindset where you’re saying I’m gonna get into a mode that no matter what, I’m gonna have a response with love. So my response is always gonna be love to any circumstances going on, it’s going to be joy to any circumstances going on no matter what’s happening.”

Part of his journey included releasing himself from his past relationships with the help of his spiritual guide.

“What I had to do was, I literally mentioned every woman that I had been having sex with … I forgave them and forgave myself,” the star told Page Six. “After I said all their names, they were released, I released my name from them, I released my spirit from them.”

The 43-year-old father of four who has been married for a decade also revealed that part of that journey to free himself was that he chose to be celibate for three years in his 20s.

“It was just a freeing experience,” he said. “Like, I literally felt new. And then that’s when I decided I’m going to be celibate. It made me realize, like a lot of the relationships it was all just sex.”

He also said that despite being in the entertainment business, he has had his share of ups and downs, times when he was broke and couldn’t get work.

“Just because we’re celebrities, doesn’t mean that we don’t go through things. I’ve been broke. I’ve been on television and lost it all,” the star told Page Six, adding, “I had to literally crawl back to where I needed to be, but in those low times, I found a lot in myself … and that’s why I wrote this book because of those low times.”

“Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith” is out now. “Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

