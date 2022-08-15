Longtime DWTS Fans Slam Pro Dancers After Season Announcement

After 30 seasons on network television, “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney+, becoming the first-ever live show to air on a streaming service.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Kareem Daniel said in a statement published on August 9, 2022.

The switch to Disney+ has upset several longtime DWTS fans, many of whom don’t have Disney+ and don’t wish to pay the annual fee to subscribe to the service. However, without a subscription, watching DWTS when it returns in the fall of 2022 will not be possible.

On August 3, 2022, an official premiere date for season 31 was revealed. The ballroom will come alive on September 19, according to the announcement that was shared on social media. And while several pros seem excited for what’s to come with the switch, fans aren’t too happy with them encouraging a Disney+ subscription.

Fans Reacted to Pros’ Comments on the Premiere Announcement

Shortly after the premiere date was posted, several DWTS pros took to the comments section to express their excitement. The responses from fans, however, was less than positive.

“Best time to sign up to @disneyplus,” wrote Sasha Farber.

“Unfortunately not everyone can afford to sign up. Not to mention I would not pay to watch Tyra. You’re a great pro.. I’ll miss watching you and the others,” someone responded.

“Love watching you Sasha, but money is so tight we can’t afford it right now. I think this is the first year I won’t be able to watch it since the show started,” another response read.

“You gonna pay for all of us who have been faithful viewers forever? No? Ok, see ya,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“I’ve been watching since day one but can’t afford @disneyplus #devasted #faveshow #illmissyouguys,” echoed a fourth.

“Can’t contain myself!!!” Emma Slater commented, and the responses from fans were similar.

“I will miss seeing you dance Emma. I have been a fan since the show started. I even seen the show live in Jacksonville one summer. Can’t afford to pay anymore for cable,” a longtime viewer said.

Several Fans Said They Won’t Watch Because Production Chose to Keep Tyra Banks on as Host

Massive controversy ensued when ABC announced that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews wouldn’t be returning to the program. When Tyra Banks officially became the new host, people were very upset and voiced their disappointment on social media.

At that time, many fans chose to stand behind Bergeron, boycotting DWTS. Now that viewers will need to pay to watch DWTS, it seems as though having Banks as host is weighing on their decision to subscribe to Disney+.

“Bye!Bye! I have to pay to watch Tyra Banks? No thank you,” one Instagram comment read.

“Moving to Disney+ and y’all kept Tyra. Bye,” someone else added.

“Sadly won’t be watching bc I can’t deal seeing Tyra she’s ruined the show for me,” a third person said.

