How to Vote For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Semi-Finals 11/15

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Monday, September 20, 2021, and it’s already almost at its end with only one episode left ahead of the season finale.

The episode is a double elimination, so it’s very important that fans get their votes in as early as possible. At the end of the night, the couple with the lowest combined votes and scores from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough will be sent home automatically.

Then, the two couples with the next two lowest number of votes will go in front of the judges, who will vote for whichever couple they would like to see in the finale more.

Read on to learn how to vote for your favorite couple on “Dancing With the Stars.”

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Contestants Tonight

There will be two eliminations during tonight’s episode, so that means it’s important to vote for your favorite contestant. There are two voting methods available to viewers watching each episode live this season: online on ABC.com, or via SMS text messaging.

Here are the numbers for voting:

For JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Text JOJO to 21523

For Sunisa Lee and Sasha Farber, text SUNI to 21523

For Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, text AMANDA to 21523

For Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, text IMAN to 21523

For Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, text MELORA to 21523

For Cody Rigsby and partner, text CODY to 21523

You can cast a total of 10 votes per voting method per contestant, meaning that you’re able to vote for your favorite pair up to 20 times if you utilize the online tools as well as text messages.

Semi-Final Dances

The semi-finals will be the first episode featuring two full dances from each remaining partnership on the show. One dance will be a redemption dance, in a style that the couples performed earlier in the season, and the other is an all-new dance.

Here are the dances you can expect to see from each couple:

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Argentine Tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert ("We Got Love Teyana and Iman") and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Tango to "Telephone" by Martynas; then for their new dance, a Jazz to "Dark Fantasy" by Kanye West

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Foxtrot to “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles

TV and film actress Melora Hardin ("The Bold Type") and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Rumba to "I Don't Want To Wait" by Paula Cole; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption Tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a redemption Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo; then for their new dance, an Argentine Tango to “La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango

At this point, it’s anyone’s competition, as it has been possibly the most competitive season yet.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on ABC.

