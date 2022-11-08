DWTS Hosts Mourn Loss of Star on Live Show

The hosts of ”Dancing with the Stars” paid tribute to a late contestant from the celebrity dancing competition.

On the November 7, 2022 live episode of the Disney+ show, it was ‘90s Night, which included performances from OG acts Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Kid ‘n Play, and Vanilla Ice.

But one young star from that era was sadly missed—and he happened to be a past DWTS contestant as well.

Tyra Banks & Alfonso Ribeiro Paid Tribute to Aaron Carter Days After His Sudden Death

On November 5, 2022, pop singer Aaron Carter passed away at age 34, according to TMZ. Carter was found dead in the bathtub in his Los Angeles-area home. According to the Los Angeles Times, following an autopsy, Carter’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

The “Aaron’s Party” singer, who got his start as a pre-teen pop star in the late 1990s, was a contestant on DWTS’ ninth season in 2009 alongside veteran pro dancer Karina Smirnoff. The duo landed in fifth place that season.

During the live DWTS broadcast on November 7, hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro paid tribute to the late star and dedicated the show to him.

“We want to take a moment to remember a star who competed on season nine,” Ribeiro said at the start of the live Disney+ broadcast.

“This past weekend, we lost Aaron Carter,” Banks added. “The team here at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ recalls the energy and the fun that he brought to this show, to this ballroom, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family.”

In addition to the on-air tribute, judge Carrie Ann Inaba opened up about Carter in an interview with Page Six and other outlets that evening. Inaba revealed that she thought about Carter “a lot” after his time on DWTS and wondered how he was doing amid his highly publicized personal struggles that included drug and alcohol addiction and rehab stints.

“When he was on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ he was one of the brightest lights,” Inaba said of Carter. “He was one of the people who always came [up to me] behind the scenes – whether there’s rules in place or not. Like, you were not supposed to talk to the judges and he didn’t let that stop him.”

Aaron Carter Had Vowed to Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’

When he was on “Dancing With the Stars,” Carter let his confidence shine through. Early on, he even predicted that he would make it to finae night, naming contestants Donny Osmond and Joanna Krupa as his biggest competitors.

“There are no ifs, and, or buts or possibilities or chances,” Carter said during a radio interview at the time, per People. “I’m going to win ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

While Carter was criticized for being “cocky” in the radio interview, his pro partner came to his defense. “He is humble and one of the most non-cocky people on the planet!” Smirnoff told Us Weekly in 2009. “All he said was, ‘We’re going to win.’”

Carter explained that he was simply “pumping” himself up, adding, “I’m a big believer in positive energy.”

Carter fell short of his goal to win DWTS, but he did make it to the quarter-finals.

Following his death, Smirnoff shared a clip of his week 1 performance to Instagram. “RIP @aaroncarter So young! It’s heartbreaking! you always made people smile. Rest In Peace friend! You will be missed,” the dancer wrote.

Pro dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec, who was partnered with season 9 mirrorball trophy winner Donny Osmond, replied to Smirnoff’s post with, “So very sad, What a sweet soul. You were so amazing with him and created the best routines for people to see his bright light. RIP Aaron.”

