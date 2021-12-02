DWTS Season 30 Celebs Val Chmerkovskiy Would Have Loved As Partners

Val Chmerkovskiy, a popular professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has revealed the two celebrities he would have liked to partner with during season 30 of the show if he hadn’t been partnered with influencer Olivia Jade.

Chmerkovskiy was partnered with the influencer, and the two were voted out ahead of the semi-finals. They consistently scored high throughout the season and seemed to enjoy themselves.

The duo even released their never-seen freestyle, which they would have performed during the season finale if they were still in the competition.

Chmerkovskiy Would Have Liked Partnering With A Man

In an Instagram post dedicated to his partner, Olivia Jade, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he would have liked to be partnered with a man for season 30.

“30 seasons on air and yet @dancingabc still has the power to create so much joy for people watching and those participating alike,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. “Thank you @oliviajade for this edit this gift looking back on our season. The gratitude is mutual, it takes two and I too am grateful for the opportunity to dance and create and laugh and the million other wonderful things this partnership has brought to me these last few months.”

He added, “I’m glad you decided to do this season, I can’t imagine being partnered with anyone else.”

The star then went on to say who he would have liked to partner with instead.

“Maybe [Matt James] or [The Miz] we would’ve totally killed it,” he concluded.

The two men were both partnered with women during season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but the season did feature the first same-sex couple when JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Chmerkovskiy’s wife, made their debut.

Chmerkovskiy May Retire

Chmerkovskiy may retire after season 30. He first started the rumors by telling fans that he would be retiring, according to a screenshot of Val’s direct messages to one fan on Instagram and later posted to Twitter. In the message to his fan, Chmerkovskiy seemingly confirms the rumors of his upcoming retirement.

“The support of the fam means so much to me,” he wrote. “The energy has been insane and I’m so humbled and grateful. I haven’t felt this in a LONG TIME. I really appreciate everyone, and tbh the love is making me really sad about this being my last one. Love you guys! Please pass that on.”

After he was eliminated from the competition, he doubled down on the comments during a segment on “Entertainment Tonight,” per ET online.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show,” he said during the show. “I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season.”

He also appeared on Olivia Jade’s podcast “Conversations With Olivia Jade,” and he also talked about retiring there, giving some more credibility to the idea that this could be his last season of the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

