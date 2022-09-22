Candace Cameron Bure Insists She’s ‘Keeping it Real’

Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has been on television for most of her life, and her fans have loved watching her grow from a young kid on “Full House” to a full-blown Christmas movie icon. She recently moved to GAC Family to develop new shows, and fans are eager to get their first taste of her new content. As hard as Bure has been working on her various projects, she recently took to Instagram to share a cute break she took away from the set. She noted she was keeping things real with her fans, and they loved her for it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bure Shared a Selfie From the Hair Salon

On September 10, Bure posted a selfie on her Instagram page. While her fans think she is aging beautifully and almost always looks gorgeous, this selfie was a little different. The photo showed Bure sitting under a dryer one would typically find in a hair salon, and a towel was clipped around her shoulders. She held her left hand up to her mouth as she smiled, and she had a handful of foils in her hair.

The GAC star credited Los Angeles colorist Debi Dumas for doing the work, thanking her for a job well done. “Just keeping it real,” Bure admitted in her caption. She was grateful to Dumas for “bringing these grays back to blonde.” Fans may picture Bure as a blonde, but she apparently had noticed a fair number of gray hairs creeping in recently. Dumas commented “what gray,” with a cry-laughing emoji, and Bure’s message about embracing her blonde certainly resonated with many of her Instagram followers.

“Appreciate this realness girl. Debating whether to let my hair go silver,” commented one of Bure’s fans.

“The struggle is realllll!!” declared another fan.

Some of Bure’s Followers Had a Different Take

Many of Bure’s followers were supportive of the star’s decision to color her hair. However, quite a few suggested she embrace the gray. In fact, at least a couple of people were quite bold in expressing that view.

“Youve foiled us! Glad I’m not the only person who does this. Looking great, tin and all,” teased another fan.

“Go gray and natural for once. All this fake hair dye and botox and plastic surgery isn’t good for you!” slammed a critic.

“It’s time that women should embrace the grey! Don’t be fake lets see who you are really under all that! I’m sure just as beautiful,” added someone else.

“It’s so freeing not to worry about my greys anymore. I love them but everyone must be true to themselves! You would be beautiful with any color hair,” shared another supporter.

Whether fans of Bure’s loved her decision to cover the grays or expressed their wish she would embrace them, nearly all the commenters were aligned in their love for the “Fuller House” star. She did not share an “after” photo of her updated color after her appointment, as some asked her to do, but she sounded quite pleased with how the process went.