Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Religious Discrimination She’s Experienced

Candace Cameron Bure may be the queen of The Hallmark Channel, but she’s experienced her fair share of hard times too. She has spoken out about the times that she’s experienced religious discrimination in the workplace and how she persevered through it.

She Said She Experienced Religious Discrimination & Sometimes Wasn’t Chosen for Opportunities Because of Her Faith

In an interview with Wendy Williams Show in 2018, she talked about the discrimination she faced over her faith and religious beliefs throughout her life. She said she doesn’t experience discrimination as much now, but she did quite a bit in the past.

“I have experienced discrimination in the faith department for sure in my career,” she said. “But I don’t experience it as much know and I think because so many people know me for it. So I think they look to me for my faith, and if they’re not looking for that then they probably just don’t hire me. But it’s not thrown in my face like ‘We’re not having her on because she talks about it.'”

She said that the discrimination became apparent when she was booked for opportunities that were then mysteriously dropped without an explanation.

“I had been booked for things and then I would get canceled like a few days before… The booker would go, ‘Oh, yeah, we don’t want her on.’ I had that happen a handful of times.”

She told Williams that talking about her faith on The View was easy for her.

“That was the easiest part for me, to be able to talk about my faith and … share my faith. But I’m happy right now not to be on that show and talk about lighter topics right now.”

She Said When She Was on ‘The View,’ She Got A Lot of Backlash for Her Beliefs

When she was on The View, she got a lot of backlash for her beliefs. In one Facebook post from 2015, she asked people to back her up because others were being so mean to her on social media, E Online reported.

She wrote: “Please encourage me if you watch the show. Please tag The View on your social media outlets if you have anything kind to say about me or my viewpoint. The majority of the feedback I get from The View audience is from liberals (whom I love) but are mean, hateful and downright nasty toward me. It’s incredibly disheartening to read. And while I know I have the support of many, most of those supporters don’t vocalize it on social media. So all I read and The View hears are the negative and discouraging comments I’m tagged to that call me a vile, discussing, worthless and bigoted human being.

Now She Focuses on Family & Faith in All Her Endeavors

She said her focus on family entertainment and Hollywood’s understanding of her beliefs has helped her keep her focus on what’s important.

“Wendy, I’ve chosen to be in family entertainment,” she said in the interview. “That has been a very intentional decision on my part. I’ve always wanted to do family entertainment. I’ve never wanted to go down a dark road even as an actress.”

In an interview with Forbes in 2020, Bure said that she strategically enters partnerships that align with her faith. She’s had many successful ventures outside of TV, including iCandy Productions and partnerships with brands like DaySpring. She started many of these endeavors after taking off 10 years to stay home and raise her children.

“It has to be 100% authentic for me,” she told Forbes about choosing which brands and companies she works with. “That’s the first criteria. Do I actually use this product? Is this something that is real that I love?”

She said that DaySpring’s focus on faith was one reason she chose to partner with the brand.

“I’ve dreamed of having this lifestyle brand and collection of products that share my faith, share inspirational messages that are kind, that are positive, but that are also aesthetically pleasing and contemporary,” she told Forbes. “That was the whole reason why I have been wanting to do this and then partnered with DaySpring several years ago. The Love Over All collection is based on Colossians 3:14. That verse tells us to put on all these different virtues… But, above all, these things put on love.”