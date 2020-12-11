What Hailey Baldwin Has Said About Justin Bieber’s Ex Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez have been connected to one another for years through their shared romantic history with Justin Bieber. Gomez and Bieber were teenage sweethearts, and dated on and off for several years. Baldwin and Bieber also have a lengthy on-again, off-again romantic history, going back and forth between being friends and being romantically involved until they finally tied the knot in 2019.

Although Bieber and Baldwin have been married for over a year, “Jelena” fans have continued to show love for Bieber’s previous relationship with Gomez, to the point of conflict.

On December 4, Bieber went after an internet troll who had posted a video encouraging people to flood Baldwin’s social media with support for Gomez. Bieber wrote in an Instagram story,

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day. It is extremely hard to choose to take the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right. But I will say this. As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!”

Baldwin also addressed the trolling in her own statement posted to Instagram Stories. She wrote, “I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things to because I need to protect myself and my mental [health]. But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad.”

She went on, “I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior. I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!!”

As for Gomez, she didn’t comment publicly on the situation.

Baldwin Liked a Number of Posts About Gomez in 2019, & Shut Down a Rumor That She’d Thrown Shade at Gomez

In her first year of marriage to Bieber, Baldwin liked several Instagram posts about Gomez. Per Elle Magazine, the model liked a photo that Gomez’s makeup artist shared of the performer leading up to her AMA’s performance.

While Baldwin didn’t actually say anything out loud in support of Gomez, she did speak out to shut down a rumor that she had thrown shade at Gomez following the singer’s release of “Lose You to Love Me,” a song about Gomez’s relationship to Bieber.

“Please stop with this nonsense,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram, after Gomez fans accused her of throwing shade at the star by sharing a song called “I’ll Kill You” on the day of Gomez’s song’s release. “There is no ‘response,’” Baldwin clarified. “This is complete BS.”

Shortly after Baldwin made that clarification, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Baldwin did not consider there to be any kind of “feud” between she and Gomez. “Hailey wasn’t mad about ‘Lose You To Love Me’ at all,” the source said. “Hailey thinks Selena is talented. By liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings. It’s her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low key way, yet public way.”

Baldwin Used to Tweet Her Admiration for Gomez When She Was a Teenager

Baldwin has steered clear of any comments about Gomez ever since she became involved with Bieber, but that doesn’t mean she’s never talked about Gomez before at all. From 2011-2013, Baldwin tweeted on several occasions about Gomez, and all of her comments were complimentary.

According to Elle Magazine, Baldwin tweeted in 2011, “Selena Gomez is so cute. Don’t Argue. Bye.” Then, she tweeted in 2012, “Selena Gomez is so friggin good looking.”

