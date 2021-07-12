Lifetime’s ‘Cellmate Secrets’ Schedule So Far

The Lifetime docuseries “Cellmate Secrets” premiered on June 4, 2021. Since then, five episodes have aired, each covering a different notorious criminal.

Angie Harmon (Rizzoli & Isles) narrates the show. Harmon shared an Instagram photo of her recording audio for the show and included the hashtag #dreamscometrue.

New episodes of “Cellmate Secrets” air on Fridays at 10 PM ET on Lifetime. The next and final episode will air on Friday, July 16. The final episode covers Shayna Hubers, who shot and killed her boyfriend Ryan Poston in 2012. Hubers told police she shot Poston in self-defense.

In the upcoming episode, people close to Hubers, including her former cellmate and Poston’s step-cousin, provide illuminating details on how Hubers acted after being arrested and why Poston wanted to end their relationship.

Here is the rundown on the older episodes and how to watch them.

Episode 1: Casey Anthony (Originally Aired June 5)

This episode covers one of the most notorious murder cases of the 2000s. More than 5 million people watched the live verdict in the Casey Anthony trial. Anthony faced first-degree murder charges. The victim? Her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

Anthony was the last known person to see Caylee alive. Caylee’s grandmother, Cindy, called the police after Anthony told her a nanny had kidnapped Caylee. But Caylee had been “missing” for 31 days and Anthony had been living life as normal. Her father also thought her car smelled like a decomposing body had been inside it. Anthony, who was released from jail in 2011, has always maintained her innocence.

In this episode of “Cellmate Secrets”, Anthony’s former jailmate reveals the friendship she formed with Anthony through hundreds of letters.

Episode 2: Drew Peterson (Originally Aired June 11)

Drew Peterson was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio, in 2004. Her death was initially ruled an accident, but the case was reopened in 2007 after Peterson’s fourth wife went missing. While Peterson would eventually be tried and convicted for murdering Savio, his fourth wife’s body has never been found.

In this episode of “Cellmate Secrets”, two women who had relationships with Peterson reveal how he seduced and controlled them.

Episode 3: Joyce Mitchell (Originally Aired June 18)

Joyce Mitchell served a 5-year prison sentence for helping two convicted murderers escape from prison. Mitchell was a tailor at Clinton Correctional Facility when inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat seduced her and convinced her to help them escape. She smuggled contraband that ultimately helped the prisoners escape into the correctional facility.

In this episode of “Cellmate Secrets”, Mitchell’s former manager and prison security supervisor discuss Mitchell’s inappropriate relationships with inmates. A former cellmate of one of the escapees also reveals how the inmates manipulated Mitchell.

Episode 4: Chris Watts (Originally Aired June 25)

Christopher Watts is the subject of the Netflix documentary “American Murder: The Family Next Door.” Watts is currently serving multiple life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.

In this episode of “Cellmate Secrets”, author Cherlyn Cadle reveals the grim details of the murder that Watts revealed in letters to her.

Episode 5: Susan Smith (Originally Aired July 9)

Susan Smith will be eligible for parole in 2024, thirty years after she allowed her car to roll into a lake with her two children inside. Before eventually confessing to the crime, Smith told police that a Black man had stolen her car with her children inside.

In this episode of “Cellmate Secrets”, Smith’s former jail mates discuss her behavior behind bars, including her sexual relationships with prison guards.

How to Watch Old Episodes

All five old episodes are available on the Lifetime website for free.

Don’t miss the final episode, airing Friday, July 16th at 10 PM ET on Lifetime.

READ NEXT: New Trailer for Lifetime’s ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ Released