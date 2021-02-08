Did This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Call Off Their Divorce?

After filing for divorce twice, Ray J and his wife Princess Love are working on their marriage. Princess Love first filed for divorce in May, according to TMZ. Ray J then shocked her when he filed for divorce again in September after Love had asked for her filing to be thrown out in July, People reported. He was also seen kissing Bad Girls Club star Sarah Oliver in a clip, which was reposted by The Shade Room, back in December 2020. In a chat with TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop star said they are currently living together in Miami and they’re marriage isn’t on the rocks anymore.

“We’re in a good place right now,” he said. “We’re in Miami. We’re going to move to Miami. I don’t think we are coming back to L.A anytime soon. We’ve just been in a very positive place. We just been taking care of the kids. The kids love it out here, and it’s giving us a different mood and a different outlook on life.”

When asked if they were officially back together, he said it is something they are working towards.

“We are together. Are we back together? I think that’s just a journey we have to take but we are together,” he clarified. “I think we love being together. Now it’s just figuring out how do we keep it consistent and do we enjoy life together and be good together because I think we are meant to be together.”

Ray J Went to Film Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Without Princess Love

Ray J told E! News that he decided to join his fellow Love & Hip Hop castmates for Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition without his wife. He said he hoped to get some strong advice regarding the next steps to take regarding their relationship.

“I was just at a crossroads in my life, trying to make some really, really, really strong decisions,” he said. “For me, I went in eager to talk to people that might have been through things I’ve been going through and really just went in there very vulnerable and very open to suggestions.”

He added that being in Miami, Florida is helping them repair their marriage as well.

“I think we’re in a peaceful place,” he said. “I think Miami brings a different vibe to who you are and what opportunities are out there for the family and just watching the kids learn new things and grow up. My little son is almost walking now and Melody is just becoming so smart, so independent. Just seeing that, I think it brings us both together no matter what. We love each other and we care for each other. We’re just respecting each other as human beings, as parents. We’re in a great place and who knows what the future holds.”

