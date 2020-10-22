Ray J And Princess Love’s Divorce Update

The divorce between Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars Princess Love and Ray J hasn’t been the smoothest. On May 7, 2020, Love filed for divorce from Ray J but withdrew the petition on July 8, The Blast reported. A source told Page Six the same month that the couple was living together with their two children, daughter Melody and son Epik, and were back together. Ray J then filed for divorce in September of 2020, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Princess Love appeared on Fox Soul’s Out Loud with Claudia Jordan and said she found out through social media that Ray J had filed for divorce.

“I was completely caught off guard,” she told Jordan. “My friend sent me a screenshot and said, ‘Hey, is this true?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, let me find out.”

She said that once she spoke to her attorney, she found out it was true.

“I was calling him and texting him like, ‘Hey, did you file for divorce because I just talked to you on Friday.’ I don’t know. I’m completely lost. I’ve had time to process it now, but in the beginning, I was a little thrown off. I was a lot thrown off.”

Love also said that since separating from Ray J, she is happier than she was before.’

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in a really long time,” she said. “I’m at peace. I haven’t cried. I haven’t asked him for any explanation. I’m just gonna see what happens.”

The “Wait A Minute” singer admitted during an appearance on The Real that he didn’t tell Love he was planning to file for divorce.

“No I didn’t,” he said when asked by host Garcelle Beauvais if he informed his wife of his plans. “Well, I mean, again, when you’re in your own relationship, sometimes you do things spontaneously. Sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes. I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or I made a mistake — but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know. I have every right to just not know and still just try and figure it out. But again, I feel like, if me and her could just be in our own little world together, and just live in our world as opposed to this world outside of it, you know, we’ll just be in a better place.”

During a Zoom chat with Entertainment Tonight, Ray J said he “didn’t really talk to nobody about it” when he filed for divorce. They have been married for over four years, TMZ noted.

Ray J Claimed He Wants to Be Married to Princess Love

While on The Real, host Jeannie Mai pressed Ray J about whether he wanted to be married and work to repair his marriage.

“Yes, but I want to know do you want to be married?” Mai asked. “The kids yes, but you have to have a happy family from a happy, stable, loyal marriage. Do you want a happy, stable, loyal marriage? That’s the happy family part.”

In response, the 39-year-old said: “Yes! Yes! Yes!”

Even though he is the one who filed for divorce, Ray J said he felt the future of his marriage to Love was uncertain and that if Love moves on with someone new he would support her.

“It’s still so early, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know… I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”

Princess Love & Ray J Still Work Together Despite Being Estranged

Princess Love and Ray J serve as producers for shows on The Zeus network. Even though they are not on the best terms, Ray J told ET that they “still want to build our empire for our kids.”

They serve as executive producers for the shows The Conversation, which they appeared on, and One Mo’ Chance, a dating show based on Kamal “Chance” Givens ,who appeared on VH1’s I Love New York in 2007.

Ray J’s Sister Brandy Doesn’t Believe His Marriage Is Over

Brandy appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in September and shared her thoughts on her little brother’s marriage troubles. The “Borderline” singer said she is just as unsure about their future as they are but she is hoping they work things out.

“We’re all family and I love her so much,” Brandy said. “I love the babies and I wanted them to work out so badly. I don’t even know if it’s going to go through. They change their minds every other five minutes. I love them together and I love our family together. I don’t want to see them apart, but you know, whatever is best for them. It’s really none of my business at the end of the day.”

When Williams asked if Ray J was responsible for his marriage falling apart, Brandy said she doesn’t get too involved in their relationship.

“I still try to respect that these are grown people and everybody has their issues,” she continued. “It puts a lot of pressure on people when everybody is trying to tell you what to do and what you should so I try not to get into it in that way. But I’m praying for them and I wish them the best.”

