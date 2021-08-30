Ashley Mitchell Calls Out ‘The Challenge’ Castmates: ‘I Had Your Back Dude’

Ashley Mitchell is one of the most outspoken cast members on “The Challenge” these days and she’s never shied away from giving her opinion about her co-stars and certain situations on the show. Things have been no different this season and the two-time champ recently called out a couple of her castmates on social media for different reasons.

Ashley first spoke out against Michaela Bradshaw after the rookie tweeted about the elimination matchup between Tacha Akide and Berna Canbeldek in the third episode of the season. While the episode was airing, Tacha tweeted, “Apparently only [Ashley] cheered for me?” Michaela replied, “Nah she was cheering against [Berna] lol. Slight difference. I’m cheering for both of y’all though!”

Ashley took offense to Michaela’s reply and blasted the eliminated rookie: “How in the actual f*** would you know?!? You didn’t make friends with tacha. You didn’t know me. So who you talking for?!? Oh a rookie eliminated? I had your back dude……” She later added, “You seem ugly. Not in the outside obvi but gosh…on the inside? We talked every day in quaritine. You good sis? Bc you are mad and I’m not sure why.”

Ashley later explained to a fan that she was the only veteran trying to keep Michaela around but despite that, the “Survivor” star “hates” her. “I guess everyone hates their elders,” she added.

Ashley Also Made Comments About Berna & Said She Was Calling Her Out for Clout

Michaela wasn’t the only cast member that Ashley called out in the last week as “Millionaire Mitchell” also took issue with some of Berna’s comments and clarified what happened between the two on the show. After fans pointed out that Ashley was cheering loudly for Tacha, the “Real World” star tweeted, “No hate to berna. No matter how much she want twitter beef great competitor.”

One fan of the show asked Ashley why she came after Berna instead of Nelson Thomas and pointed out that Nelson was the one who played the two women. Ashley wrote that she didn’t attack her and actually had a conversation with her the following day. Ashley revealed that Berna told her she “hated Nelson” and would never sleep with him again. “Then the next night she f***** him again,” Ashley wrote.

She accused Berna of also trying to sleep with Fessy Shafaat and Kaycee Clark and being “super creepy.” Ashley said she would never hate a woman “trying to take my man” and told her supporters she would always support the woman over the man. Ashley said if any “Challenge” stars have claimed that Berna is a nice person she’d like to be told who because she said nobody likes her.

Ashley Also Praised Tacha & Revealed a Lot of Behind-the-Scenes Information About Their Friendship

Ashley also took the opportunity to go into detail about her friendship with Tacha and praised her co-star, explaining that the two had a good bond that developed while filming. She started by saying that Tacha is very popular and loved in Nigeria but she is also a lot more than that. Ashley said that Tacha can sew extremely well and wears a lot of amazing clothes.

“Her laugh is loud and contagious,” she continued, and said her co-star is also very sweet and sensitive. Ashley said Tacha is pretty, loves her country and is also very humble, explaining that she had no idea how famous Tacha was in Nigeria until other cast members told her.

“It won’t be shown on tv [because] there were no camera at the moment but I’ll never forget that night. From crying to laughing for both us and that’s why she’s my girl,” Ashley wrote.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

