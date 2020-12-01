Are Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Having Another Baby?

One Challenge star shocked fans when he announced that he had a second baby coming, as frequent competitor Cory Wharton took to Instagram to share “BABY #2 IS ON THE WAY!” The MTV reality star posted a photo to Instagram of himself and Selfridge along with their first baby, Mila, who was born in April, and his daughter from his ex Cheyenne Floyd, Ryder. The corner of the photo showed an ultrasound.

However, Wharton appeared to be teasing his fans, as he also shared an article about the baby announcement in his Instagram bio, from Champion Daily, which states that Selfridge is not actually pregnant. The outlet reported, “While it’s not uncommon for women to have back-to-back pregnancies, this photo- which was a screenshot- is actually part of a video that Selfridge posted promoting a photo book from Chatbooks. … Due to this, it would appear that right now Taylor is not pregnant.”

Wharton and Selfridge welcomed their first child together, Mila Mae, in April 2020.

Wharton Recently Said He & Selfridge Are Stronger Than Ever & Filming The Challenge Was a Great ‘Reset’ for Their Relationship

Cory Wharton, star of The Challenge and Teen Mom, also recently posted a cryptic photo and message, writing, “Starting Over” with a broken heart emoji alongside side-by-side photos of himself and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, both looking less than happy.

However, Wharton used the attention to share an interview about his relationship status with Selfridge. The interview, conducted with Champion Daily, was titled “Cory Wharton: Taylor Selfridge and I Are Starting Over.” In the interview, Wharton reassured fans that they are not, in fact, broken up, but are actually stronger than ever.

He said it felt like they were starting over — in a positive way — after he returned from filming The Challenge: Double Agents.

Taylor and I are on the best terms and have watched our relationship get even better. One of the best parts about going on The Challenge is the fact that you have time away from each other – and by that I mean that you actually have time to miss one another. With the coronavirus pandemic, every couple is more or less spending 24/7 around each other. So, for any couple, it’s hard to say you miss your partner right now… but with the time away, I missed Taylor immensely and she missed me the same.

Wharton Said His Family Is Good at the Moment & His Relationship Is Better Than Ever

Wharton added that his family is in a great place and he’s not seeking to reconnect with his ex Floyd. “Taylor and I are on better terms than we have ever been and our relationship is in a better spot than it’s ever been in,” he explained to Champion Daily.

He added that he has two healthy, beautiful daughters and “life is good for the Wharton family right now and I just hope it continues to stay that way and I hope that everyone stays safe for the holidays, both in my family and in everyone else’s.”

Wharton will be appearing on The Challenge: Double Agents, which premieres on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Undergoes Surgery for ‘Devastating Injury’