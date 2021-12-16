‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Champs React to Winning ‘The Challenge’ Season

The champions of the 37th season of “The Challenge,” “Spies, Lies and Allies,” have now been crowned after an extremely close final challenge that saw the winners edge out the victory just moments before the runners-up.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 19th and final episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” including the winner(s), which aired on December 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

The final leg of the challenge was run in pairs, with Kaycee Clark and CT Tamburello narrowly defeating Kyle Christie and Tori Deal in the last climb and descent of a mountain. Devin Walker and Emy Alupei came in third place. After the episode aired, among fans reacting to the “Challenge” legend winning his fifth championship and second back-to-back and the “Big Brother” champ winning her first title, both CT and Kaycee opened up about the win.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

CT Said the Win Felt Like the ‘Cherry on Top’ & If He Didn’t Return, He Could Hold His Head High

CT spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his win and said it was “important because I felt like it’s the cherry on top for me.” The five-time champ said he feels like he not only won the show but won his life back. He continued:

It’s been a long road to get to here and going through the whole “dadbod” era, I kind of basically had to rebuild. For some reason, it was just like if I could win here, I can win back home. So yeah, I won, but I won myself back. If I rode off into the sunset, I could ride off with my head high and be like, I did it. There’s nothing else for me to prove, not to myself, not to anybody.

Despite his comments, CT hasn’t said whether his fifth win will mark his retirement or whether he’ll still return for more seasons in the future.

Kaycee Spoke About Her Determination to Get the Win After Last Season’s Devastating Injury

In the same interview with EW, Kaycee said, “My a** was determined. How last season ended for me and just getting so close my first season, then I had a devastating injury, and so my third season, I was like no, I’m going to get this done.” She said she came on “Spies, Lies and Allies” just four and a half months after her knee injury so her main priority on season 37 was keeping her knee strong and stable.

Kaycee previously revealed that she broke her toe on one of the days off and developed a bit of a limp after, which most competitors attributed to her knee injury. “More so, my knee was a concern rather than my toe because running that last leg in the final, I just have PTSD from last season,” she said. “It was a battle but I made it through.”

In terms of a possible return to the show after her win, Kaycee said, “maybe! I don’t like to assume or expect a call ever from The Challenge, but if they do, I don’t ever turn a Challenge down.” She said she’d love to return with Nany Gonzalez and get her the win but “who knows what the future holds.”

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’