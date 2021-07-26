‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Special to Air This Wednesday: How to Watch

The 37th season of “The Challenge,” titled “Spies, Lies and Allies,” is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 11, on MTV and it will be preceded by a special episode on Monday, August 9, focusing on introducing the cast of competitors with a sneak peek of the upcoming season.

However, if that’s still too far away, the good news is there will be another special episode for the season and it’s airing this week. On Wednesday, July 28, “The Challenge Aftermath: Live” will air at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter and it will allow fans to interact with their favorite cast members.

According to the exclusive announcement courtesy of Us Weekly, Nany Gonzalez, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Amanda Garcia, Josh Martinez and Devin Walker will be some of the cast members introducing the rookies, previewing the 37th season and more. As with “Double Agents,” the special “Aftermath” episode will be hosted by former “Challenge” star Devyn Simone.

There Are Already Hints of Drama Between Cast Members as Amanda Garcia Revealed Someone on Her ‘S*** List’

Amanda and Nelson are here to remind you that The Challenge Aftermath: Live is just a few days away! 🥳 You can catch all the action this Wednesday at 3PM EST on The Official Challenge Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. pic.twitter.com/gpytyRGso5 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) July 25, 2021

Luckily for fans, the cast members chosen for this “Aftermath” special have never been ones to shy away from providing their honest opinions about others. Amanda Garcia already revealed that one of the rookies is on her “s*** list” in a short video released by “The Challenge” last week. She said she thought Berna Canbeldek was “too much.”

Berna didn’t hesitate to fire back, however, and shared an image of “Sex and the City’s” Samantha Jones, with a quote from the character saying, “If I worried about what every b**** in New York was saying about me, I’d never leave the house.” The jab was all the more relevant because the cast has been in New York City filming the promotional segments for the “Aftermath” show.

Devin and Kyle are also part of the cast members appearing on the special, as well as Big T, and those three have never backed away from giving their insight on others and often do so in very humorous ways.

Some of the Cast Shared Photos & Videos of Themselves Partying in New York City Before & After Filming the Special

Some of the show’s cast members invited for the special and others in the area have been sharing tons of photos and videos of themselves partying in New York City this weekend. It looked like rookies Michele Fitzgerald, Michaela Bradshaw and Corey Lay were joined by Fessy Shafaat at someone’s home.

Other clips later in the night showed Nelson, Cory Wharton, Amber Borzotra, Nany, Amanda, Josh and Kaycee Clark all partying together. Here are some of the pictures shared by the cast on their Instagram accounts:

Videos from the cast’s Instagram Stories have been saved and shared courtesy of MTV Thee Challenge’s Instagram account (see above) as well as via The Challenge Shade Room below:

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” will premiere on Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

