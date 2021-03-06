Muff Waders on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Taylor Nees and Garret Lamp took their company, the Muff Waders, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneurs are from Holstein, Iowa, and they visited the Tank in order to “get the party going with their innovative apparel that keeps your drinks cool and your hands-free.”

Nees and Lamp pitched their product to Sharks Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Muff Waders from Shark Tank:

1. The Product Was Designed Out of a Desire to Sneak Alcohol Into Stadiums

According to the Des Moines Register, Nees and Lamp started the company together after having an idea about sneaking beer into a stadium. Nees had met his friends at a bar before a football game and came up with the idea following the game.

After the game, Nees returned to the bar and scribbled his idea on a napkin.

“It looks like a two-year-old drew it,” Nees told the outlet.

2. Muff Waders Are Overalls With a Six-Pack Cooler on the Chest

According to the product description, the cooler on the chest of the Muff Waders can hold six 12 oz cans or bottles.

The waders also have two pockets located on the leg that can hold 1/5 of liquor, a bottle of wine and more.

Some of the pockets on the waders are hidden, and they also include a metal bottle opener in case the user’s drink needs one to be opened, and there is also a magnetic koozie on the top of the overalls.

3. The Muff Waders Are Available to Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the Muff Wader overalls are available online on the company website; however, the orders made following the airing of the Shark Tank episode may be delayed.

As for which size to purchase, the overalls are made with the height of the customer in mind, as they were made for many body types.

They come in three sizes, the medium, which fits people 5’5″ tall to 5’11” tall, the large, which fits people 5’10” to 6’4″, and the extra large, which fits users 6’3″ to 6’7″ tall.

The Muff Waders are sold for $85 a piece.

4. The Company Plans to Create Water-Proof Waders

According to the Des Moines Register article, the Muff Wader founders originally wanted to create waterproof overalls that people could wear whille fishing, but the material was too expensive. They do, however, plan to make waders eventually.

When it comes to why they named the company what they did, Lamp told the Des Moines Register that he had a background in advertising and wanted to choose a name for its raunchiness.

“We like to have a good time,” Lamp told the outlet. “We like to have a laugh. It just, I don’t know ‘Drinking Bibs’ didn’t flow. ‘Drinking Overalls’ didn’t flow. ‘Party Bibs?’ Yeah. But these are also meant for outdoors. We didn’t want to be labeled just ‘Party Bibs.’ So we had all these names out there. But man, when we came up with Muff Waders? Sold.”

5. The Friends Love Being on the Road

According to We Are Iowa, the men often travel to Tailgate parties they like to call “Muff Tours”

“The fun part is being on the road,” they told the outlet. “Love getting in the van, going to meet people, just spreading the good word of what we are doing.”

Tune into Shark Tank to see if the guys get a deal from one of the Sharks.

