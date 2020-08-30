‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Young Nephew Dies

In an August 16 Instagram post, Real Housewives of Atlanta friend Marlo Hampton shared the tragic news that her young nephew Quentin McNeil, 33, has died. Hampton did not reveal the cause of his death.

In the post, Hampton shared multiple photos of her and her nephew, including many family photos. In the caption, Hampton wrote, “Rest in Peace to my nephew Quentin a.k.a. Memphis Mack, taken from us too soon… I never imagined I would be saying goodbye to another family member so soon.”

Hampton continued, “He was the life of the party, he always kept it real, we had our moments, because neither one of us knew how to hold our slick tongues, But I Loved my nephew dearly. He was a great cook, son, brother, friend, cousin, grandson and nephew. Quentin we will miss you dearly.”

According to Bravo, Hampton recently became a guardian to two of her younger nephews, Michael and William. Hampton has been appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2012.

The Family Recently Laid McNeil to Rest

In a separate Instagram post on August 24, Hampton announced that they had laid McNeil to rest. In the caption, Hampton wrote, “The song ended, but the melody lingers on! We laid my nephew Quentin a.k.a. Memphis Mack to rest 🙏🏽 we will miss him so so much#MemphisMack Thank you to all my family and friends for the calls, texts, flowers and cards, I appreciate you.”

Many of Hampton’s fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta costars offered their condolences to Hampton and her family. In the comments of the August 24 Instagram post, Cynthia Bailey wrote, “My deepest condolences Marlo.” Porsha Williams also left a note in the comments section, writing, “Praying for you and your family! Love you.”

Other Real Housewives stars also offered their support to Hampton. Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett wrote, “My sincerest condolences to you.”

Hampton Loves Being an Aunt to Her Nephews

It seems like Hampton loves being an aunt, and now a guardian, to her nephews, Michael and William. Although the details are unclear as to why Hampton is now their guardian, according to Bravo, it is because Hampton’s sister is dealing with some “personal issues.” Hampton frequently posts photos of them to her social media pages, especially on Instagram. In a post from February 26, Hampton wrote, “It’s been almost a year since I’ve become a full time #Munty. It has not been easy, but threw it all, I feel an immense amount of JOY and unconditional LOVE💙.”

In another Instagram post from September 2019, Hampton wrote that she was teaching her two young nephews “how to treat a woman.” In the post, Hampton wrote, “I can’t teach them how to be men, but I CAN teach them how to treat a woman!! Always hold the door…Open the car door…Be a provider & protector…Speak kind words…Invest in her dreams…Pray together…Listen to her thoughts…”

