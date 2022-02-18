Bethenny Frankel Issues a Bold Challenge to Haters: ‘Won’t Stop’

Bethenny Frankel of “The Real Housewives of New York City” fame spoke out about Kanye West’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian and was open about promoting her advice to West on her podcast and social media channels this week, but not everyone agreed with her.

Frankel posted a clip of her advice on her Instagram and while she got a lot of support from fans, she also received many comments mentioning that she shouldn’t speak on it or get involved, prompting the Bravo star to clap back in a TikTok video.

It all began on February 15, when Frankel posted a new episode of her podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel,” during which she discussed West’s ongoing divorce. She also shared several clips to social media, advising the rapper to avoid playing to the court of public opinion and take the divorce process step by step. “You cannot beat the system,” she said, telling West to stop going “rogue” and trust the process.

Frankel Was Told She Should Watch Out or West Would ‘Come After’ Her & She Was Criticized for Chiming In

Frankel posted clips of her advice on Instagram and Twitter, where she had a lot of fans reacting positively and thanking her for the helpful words. However, others responded that she should be careful about getting involved and criticized her for giving West advice following behavior they said was “problematic.” One person said, “He ab to come after you lol.” Another said, “Girl, you don’t want Kanye coming after you with all caps.”

Someone else said, “Expected WAY more from you than this, after everything you’ve been through. Wow! He’s engaging in Post-Separation Abuse but you are urging him to ‘stay the course’???” One person commented, “How about it’s none of your business. Did you enjoy people talking about your divorce? If I recall correctly – ya didn’t.”

Someone else wrote on Twitter, “Girl I think it’s time you came off that high horse … your take?” While another said Frankel should not be giving advice on divorce. Someone on Instagram wrote, “Woman, PLEASE! Are you now a PR Divorce Esq?” Another said, “He is being abusive end of story. Stop giving advice like this is two people squabbling. Kanye is engaging in abuse and it is not only damaging, but dangerous. Before making a comment again, I hope you seriously research post separation abuse and the dangers regarding the same.”

Frankel Posted a Video Sharing Her Humorous Reaction to People Telling Her to Stop Talking About West

The following day, Frankel shared a TikTok replying to the comments she’d received over her advice to West. The TikTok was a voiceover of Julia Garner’s character Ruth Langmore on Ozark yelling, “If you wanna stop me, you’re gonna have to f****** kill me.”

Frankel wrote on the video, “when they tell me to stop talking about Kanye…” In the clip, she walked down the stairs and yelled to the camera along with Garner’s line. She captioned the video, “Can’t stop. Won’t stop. @juliagarnerofficial #kanye #ye #ozark #kanyetok #yeezy #kanyewest.” In the day since it was posted, the video racked up more than 1.6 million views.

