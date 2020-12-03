Real Housewife Majorly Insults Cast Member on Social Media

In a new tweet, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville called out two members of the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast.

During the December 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Glanville tweeted, “The two fakest b****es on #RHOSLC are Diet Coke b***** & tons of glam (hubby picked her up in a 1996 land cruiser) b*****-the rest I’m not mad at they seem authentic Love it or hate it that’s my opinion.”

The two fakest bitches on #RHSLC are Diet Coke bitch & tons of glam (hubby picked her up in a 1996 land cruiser) bitch-the rest I’m not mad at they seem authentic Love it or hate it💗💗💗 that’s my opinion. — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 3, 2020

It is clear that Glanville was talking about stars Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah in her Tweet, as Barlow has spoken before about her love for Diet Coke, and Shah’s husband was the one who picked her up from a party in a 1996 land cruiser.

Later that night, Glanville further defended herself and her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City opinions. “This is my opinion,” Glanville tweeted. “I would rather hang out with all the rest of them thus far any day all day. I could give an actual f*** if you choose to agree or disagree. I have bigger fish to fry good night and good luck.”

Glanville was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during seasons 2-6. She made a few cameos during Season 10 of the show, as she alleged that she had an affair with star Denise Richards.

Brandi Glanville Wrote That Women Go on ‘The Real Housewives’ to ‘Showcase’ Their Bad Marriages

Gals go on housewives 80% of the time to showcase their bad marriages to get out of them. Check the stats – i’m fucking out I think I’ve dropped enough truth for the evening✌️ — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 3, 2020

While tweeting about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Glanville also went in on her opinions regarding the cast’s marriages. “Gals go on Housewives 80% of the time to showcase their bad marriages to get out of them,” Glanville wrote on December 2. “Check the stats-I’m f***ng out I think I’ve dropped enough truth for the evening.”

In response to Glanville’s tweet, a user wrote to her, “I thought it was to hawk their businesses.” In response, Glanville wrote back, “They didn’t have their businesses before RH. They created businesses on the show to get away from their ‘husbands.'”

Brandi Glanville Often Goes off on Her Social Media Pages

Dear LVP You continually when on talk shows saying that I was irrelevant and you wouldn’t talk about me… but now on your OWN podcast you’re choosing to talk about me constantly so which is it? Also you have no idea what happened between Denise &I you were not there remember? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) November 18, 2020

It is not unusual for Glanville to go off on her social media pages. In the past, she has slammed many of her previous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates on Twitter. On November 18, Glanville went off on former Housewife Lisa Vanderpump, writing, “Dear LVP you continually when on talk shows saying that I was irrelevant and you wouldn’t talk about me…but now on your OWN podcast you’re choosing to talk about me constantly so which is it? Also you have no idea what happened between Denise & I you were not there remember?”

On September 21, Glanville also went off on former Housewife Camille Grammer. “One more thing @TheRealCamilleG,” Glanville wrote. “Get off Twitter & go raise your kids or massage your husband’s prostate. Better yet spend some of your unearned alimony instead of trying to ruin other women on the show. You are such a bitter c***. I’m off to help my son prep for a test.”

