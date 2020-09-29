Brandi Glanville’s Sons STAND UP to Andy Cohen

During a September 25 appearance on former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Glanville’s sons confronted guest Andy Cohen.
According to TooFab, Glanville’s son, 17-year-old Mason Cibrian, hopped on the podcast to ask Cohen a question. “Now that we are allowed to be on the show, are you gonna give my mom a second chance?” Cibrian asked, according to TooFab. Apparently, when Glanville was a full-time Housewife, their father did not want the kids to be on the show.
“So you’re allowed to be on the show now?” Cohen replied, as noted by TooFab. “According to your father? Really? Well, that’s a discussion Mason. And you want your mom on the show why?”
Glanville’s Other Son Also Chimed Into the Conversation
Even though Glanville’s other son, Jake, 13, wasn’t home during the podcast taping, he still found a way to chime into the conversation, according to TooFab. On her Instagram page, Glanville posted a since-expired story of Jake, who spoke about what he would have asked Cohen on the podcast, according to TooFab.
“I was wondering if you would do the right thing and give my mom her job back like you said you would,” Glanville’s younger son said on the Instagram story, as noted by TooFab. “Because she was like the main focus of the whole season and like get her money back so we can move out of this place and get her what she deserves.”
Glanville Recently Tweeted About Her Boys Asking Cohen These Questions
LBC my boys weren't begging @Andy for my job back they were simply stating their opinions.They believe I was used for ratings &very underpaid.They also think its time to do the fair &right thing in regards to their mom.THEY LOVE ME &have seen my disappointment -THAT IS IT
After Glanville caught some heat online about her children asking Cohen these questions, she addressed it in a Tweet on September 28. Glanville wrote, “LBC my boys weren’t begging @Andy for my job back they were simply stating their opinions. They believe I was used for ratings & very underpaid. They also think it’s time to do the fair & right thing in regards to their mom. THEY LOVE ME & have seen my disappointment – THAT IS IT.”
However, even after Glanville addressed the matter in a Tweet, some fans still weren’t buying it. One user wrote back to Glanville, “Kids would have no way of knowing your business dealings unless you shared which is inappropriate. Boundaries. Why would you put your kids in this position? So wrong.” Another user also wrote, “Just when I think you can’t get anymore desperate/thirsty. You still surprise me. That was cringeworthy…. Your poor boys…”