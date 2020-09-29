Brandi Glanville’s Sons STAND UP to Andy Cohen

During a September 25 appearance on former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Glanville’s sons confronted guest Andy Cohen.

According to TooFab, Glanville’s son, 17-year-old Mason Cibrian, hopped on the podcast to ask Cohen a question. “Now that we are allowed to be on the show, are you gonna give my mom a second chance?” Cibrian asked, according to TooFab. Apparently, when Glanville was a full-time Housewife, their father did not want the kids to be on the show.

“So you’re allowed to be on the show now?” Cohen replied, as noted by TooFab. “According to your father? Really? Well, that’s a discussion Mason. And you want your mom on the show why?”

In response, Cibrian said, as noted by TooFab, “Because she deserves it. You kind of milked her for everything this season to make some views and stuff and she hasn’t gotten even half as much as the other Housewives. I feel like she should be compensated. She’s the best woman I’ve ever met.”