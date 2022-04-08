Married Real Housewives Alum Addresses Rumors She Hooked Up With Co-Star

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke recently appeared on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast alongside Tamra Judge during the absence of Judge’s regular co-host, Teddi Mellencamp.

Windham-Burke took the opportunity to shoot down some rumors she said were circulating about a romantic relationship with current RHOC star Noella Bergener. The alum, who is dating dancer Victoria Brito, said Bergener was her closest friend and “soulmate” but clarified, “I do want to make it very clear: we were never romantically involved,” she stated. “I’ve seen rumors like that… She was like a sister.”

She opened up to Judge about having an instant friendship with Bergener after meeting her. “My first lunch with her, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love this girl. She’s so open. She’s like me on crack,’” Windham-Burke shared on the podcast, saying they were introduced through a producer of the show. “Any crazy thing I’ve done, she’s done more! But the thing that I love about her is she owns all of it.”

Windham-Burke Later Explained Why She Is No Longer Friends With Bergener But She Hopes They Can Reconnect in the Future

Windham-Burke also revealed on the podcast that when she found out Bergener had been cast as a Housewife for season 16 and she hadn’t been, she had to put a hold on their friendship. “She was my first phone call,” the RHOC alum spilled. “I called her before I called anyone else.” She added:

I sent her a text message, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so happy for you. You deserve all the beautiful things in life. I just need to take a break right now because this hurts so much.’

The former Bravo star said she reached out to Bergener several times after that but was essentially ignored, telling Judge, “She ended up breaking up with me, for lack of a better term.”

She said she isn’t sure why Bergener iced her out but gave a theory that “maybe someone we trusted said something to distance her from me.” Judge asked if it was a producer and Windham-Burke replied, “I don’t know, this is literally me just throwing stuff out there because that’s the only thing that would make sense given how close we were.” Windham-Burke went on to say she misses Bergener and hopes they’ll be friends again once the show’s done:

Things will happen in my life that are so crazy and there’s no one else I can talk to because she was the only person that fully understood the crazy and embraced me and loved me for it. It’s very rare in life that you meet people like that.

Windham-Burke Recently Clapped Back at Haters on Instagram

The mother of seven recently spoke out on Instagram about getting a lot of hate messages on social media and shared a screenshot of one example from someone who it seemed wrote to her to “stay home and raise your kids,” and told the reality star “you are not gay, you are selfish.”

Windham-Burke wrote a long caption for the post explaining that she receives dozens of messages like that one every day and that none of them will make her be silent. “Some people come out when they’re 15 and some when they’re 50,” she wrote. “What does being gay have to do with me being a mom?”

She said she was tired of the narrative that she “isn’t gay” or “isn’t sober,” writing, “It’s been two years now- guess what? STILL sober. STILL gay. And not going anywhere.”

