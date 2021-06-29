‘Real Housewives’ Star Teases Drama With Kyle Richards on New All-Stars Spinoff

In true Housewives fashion, it seems like no one came out of “Real Housewives All-Stars” unscathed.

During a recent interview with OK! Magazine, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey admitted that she and Kyle Richards didn’t get along so well while filming for the new spinoff. “She’s definitely one of the people I bumped heads with,” Bailey said of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Bailey continued, telling the outlet, “Here’s the thing: I like Kyle, and we have tons of friends in common, but we definitely had a moment, and that moment lasted a little longer than it needed to.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) However, by the end of the trip, it seemed like the two had patched things up. “By the end of the trip I felt like we were in a good place,” Bailey admitted. “I really like Kyle a lot and I’m glad she’s part of the mash-up, even though we mashed it up!” “Real Housewives All-Stars” is set to air later this year on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock. The new spinoff features seven women from across the “Real Housewives” franchises.

Teresa Giudice and Ramona Singer Also Feuded During Filming

Bailey and Richards weren’t the only ones to bump heads on the upcoming “Real Housewives All-Stars” series. During a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice revealed that she had some words with “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer.

“She does mix up her words like I do, and sometimes she says the craziest things,” Giudice said about Singer. “Like, [stuff] will come to her mind right away, and that’s what I do too, so I feel like we do have that in common, but it’s not going to be too much.”

But, even though Giudice did have a bit of drama while filming, overall, it seems like the RHONJ star enjoyed her experience.

“I feel like everyone’s going to get to know more of who Teresa Giudice really is,” Giudice told Us Weekly at the time. “All the other years I feel like I’ve been attacked, and that’s what happens I guess when you’re the OG. Everyone wants to take you down. But I feel like this trip was different and even the reunion, I feel like everyone is going to start to get to know the real Teresa. I always had to be in defense mode, and if people are coming after me, of course, I have to defend myself — anybody would.”

A Source Said That the Producers Filmed Everything ’24/7′

Even though the premiere of “Real Housewives All-Stars” might be a ways away, it seems like it will be sure to deliver. A source revealed to E! News in April 2021 that the producers filmed every part of the trip.

“They will be filming everyone 24/7 ‘Big Brother’ style,” the source told the outlet. “They are there for eight days.”

Another source also told the outlet, “If this first series goes well, this concept could return every summer with a similar but evolving cast, like ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ or ‘The Challenge.'”

