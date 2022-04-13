Erika Jayne Purposely Provokes Haters on Twitter

Erika Jayne has never been one to shy away from a confrontation and on April 13, she geared up for a social media fight. Ahead of the premiere of season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Jayne called out the haters on Twitter and said she was ready to answer questions and comments.

The “Pretty Mess” singer posted, “Hiiiiii…. I’m feeling very sassy at the moment. Bring that bullshit, Twitter.” Her tweet racked up over 2000 likes and over 700 replies, including support, hate and questions. One person asked Jayne, “are you still being an a****** to Sutton [Stracke] or have you gotten over yourself now?”

Jayne replied simply, “I am what I am …. Fabulous.” She also responded to someone else who claimed Jayne doesn’t run her own Twitter and said, “Yah, no, it’s me.” The Bravolebrity responded to dozens of comments on the social media platform about her marriage and her recent shade to Garcelle Beauvais before eventually tweeting an hour later, “Im bored now. Enjoy your night.”

Jayne Spoke About Her Marriage & Divorce & Addressed Several Comments on Twitter

During her Twitter Q&A, Jayne was asked, “why are you acting this way. You have so much potential. Use it for good things.” The longtime RHOBH star wrote, “Go through what Im going through then we will compare notes. Fair?”

Another person commented, “Your quantity of tweets matched your quantity of negative news coming out. Just saying.” Jayne clapped back, “Why so you care? It’s my life. Enjoy yours.” One asked her about her “fake hair” business and Jayne said, “It’s human hair and great quality. Yes, sales are good.”

Jayne was also asked a lot about her marriage and ongoing divorce from Tom Girardi. “What old rich men are you hoping to marry next?” one person asked Jayne. She replied simply, “Im still married.” Another person asked Jayne if she’s dating anyone right now and she answered, “No one.” She also responded to someone’s comment about having a “sugar daddy” and wrote, “A 20+ year marriage is not a sugar daddy. I could [have] left many times for more money if that was my motivation.”

Jayne Also Explained Why She Threw Garcelle Beauvais’ Book in the Trash

Jayne was asked several times to explain her decision to throw her co-star Beauvais’ book in the trash on Instagram recently. As some RHOBH fans know, Beauvais posted a clip of herself calling out Jayne from the season 12 trailer and then told fans to pre-order a copy of her book “Love Me As I Am.” Shortly afterward, Jayne shared a short video of herself throwing the book in the garbage.

One fan asked Jayne what prompted her to do that and the Bravo star confirmed that it was Beauvais’ “Instagram post.” She added, “No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her..” She also said in another reply, “Don’t use my name to promote your book. Use your famous friends.”

